7th agri census kicks off in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Like other parts of the country, the 7th agriculture census has been

started in the district, aimed to convert the agri sector into modern lines.

This was stated by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Fahad

Mehmood while inaugurating digital agri census at a ceremony in his

office here on Thursday.

Addressing the ceremony, the ADCR said that farmers would get benefit

from the agri-friendly policies as the government was spending billions

of rupees to convert agri sector into modern lines.

He said, under the agri census training programme, farmers could get

knowledge regarding better yield results after adopting latest methods.

Divisional co-coordinator Chaudhry Rafique and Muhammad Ehsaan

and Muhammad Ashfaq while addressing the ceremony said that seventh

digital census training had been started and would continue from December

5 to 7, which was going to be organized after fourteen years in Pakistan.