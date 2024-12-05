Open Menu

7th Agri Census Kicks Off In Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 05, 2024 | 02:40 PM

7th agri census kicks off in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Like other parts of the country, the 7th agriculture census has been

started in the district, aimed to convert the agri sector into modern lines.

This was stated by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Fahad

Mehmood while inaugurating digital agri census at a ceremony in his

office here on Thursday.

Addressing the ceremony, the ADCR said that farmers would get benefit

from the agri-friendly policies as the government was spending billions

of rupees to convert agri sector into modern lines.

He said, under the agri census training programme, farmers could get

knowledge regarding better yield results after adopting latest methods.

Divisional co-coordinator Chaudhry Rafique and Muhammad Ehsaan

and Muhammad Ashfaq while addressing the ceremony said that seventh

digital census training had been started and would continue from December

5 to 7, which was going to be organized after fourteen years in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Agriculture Agri December From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 December 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 December 2024

6 hours ago
 Malala Yousafzai Meets Scholars Supported by her s ..

Malala Yousafzai Meets Scholars Supported by her scholarships at the Oxford Univ ..

16 hours ago
 NTC discusses tax reforms, harmonization

NTC discusses tax reforms, harmonization

16 hours ago
 YPF committed to uniting young policymakers across ..

YPF committed to uniting young policymakers across Pakistan: Jamal Raisani

16 hours ago
 Pakistan, Russia sign 8 agreements to strengthen e ..

Pakistan, Russia sign 8 agreements to strengthen economic ties

16 hours ago
Seoul stocks weaken, Paris edges up tracking polit ..

Seoul stocks weaken, Paris edges up tracking political turmoil

16 hours ago
 South America summit hopes to seal 'historic' trad ..

South America summit hopes to seal 'historic' trade deal with EU

16 hours ago
 Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahm ..

Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry condemns relentle ..

16 hours ago
 Sheikh Abdullah Did Not Accede to India: Daughter ..

Sheikh Abdullah Did Not Accede to India: Daughter Begum Khalida Shah say

16 hours ago
 Government committed to achieve social, economic s ..

Government committed to achieve social, economic stability: Musadik

16 hours ago
 YPF expands with launch of Sindh Assembly chapter

YPF expands with launch of Sindh Assembly chapter

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan