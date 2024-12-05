7th Agri Census Kicks Off In Sargodha
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 05, 2024 | 02:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Like other parts of the country, the 7th agriculture census has been
started in the district, aimed to convert the agri sector into modern lines.
This was stated by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Fahad
Mehmood while inaugurating digital agri census at a ceremony in his
office here on Thursday.
Addressing the ceremony, the ADCR said that farmers would get benefit
from the agri-friendly policies as the government was spending billions
of rupees to convert agri sector into modern lines.
He said, under the agri census training programme, farmers could get
knowledge regarding better yield results after adopting latest methods.
Divisional co-coordinator Chaudhry Rafique and Muhammad Ehsaan
and Muhammad Ashfaq while addressing the ceremony said that seventh
digital census training had been started and would continue from December
5 to 7, which was going to be organized after fourteen years in Pakistan.
