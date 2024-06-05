7th Agri Census To Help Devise Best Policy: Livestock Secretary
Faizan Hashmi Published June 05, 2024 | 06:21 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) The 7th Agricultural Census 2024, being conducted currently, will provide complete statistics of agriculture, livestock and agricultural machinery under integrated approach in order to devise the best policy for agriculture sector in addition to achieving the goals of food security.
This was stated by Secretary Livestock & Dairy Development Muhammad Masoud Anwar while addressing the awareness building workshop on the 7th Agricultural Census-2024 “Integrated & Digital Count” held in collaboration with Pakistan Bureau of Statistics at CAS Auditorium University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) here on Wednesday.
He expressed concerns about livestock statistics and said that growth rate of livestock in Pakistan is 2.7 percent whereas we have 40 per cent malnourished population. He said that the data regarding milk and meat production is also needed to be corrected. The 7th Agricultural Census-2024 is an important development for the availability of factual data which will help in formulating the best policy to solve the problems at grassroots level, he added.
He said that not only animals but other related factors including manpower and other issues have to be brought forward in census. It is very important to meet the international standards for the export of meat, he added.
UAF Vice Chancellor Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan appreciated the efforts of PBS in conducting agricultural census and said that accurate statistics is indispensable for the development of any sector and this agricultural census will play an important role in providing factual data.
He said that there was a dire need to revisit the current livestock data that seems contrary to the factual situation. The agricultural census is a good step that will pave new ways of development by concrete planning in order to solve many problems being faced by the country, he added.
PBS Chief Statistician Naeem-uz-Zafar said that agriculture policy provides a comprehensive picture of agrarian economy of the country. Agriculture is significant contributor to GDP and employment. Therefore it is urgent to update the data for effective policy planning at national and provincial level, he added.
Muhammad Sarwar Gondal, a member of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, said that since 1960, there have been 6 censuses of agriculture, 4 of livestock, 5 of agricultural machinery and 9 of mouza whereas in India, 11 agricultural censuses have been conducted so far.
He said that the last agricultural census in Pakistan was conducted in 2010 and his department has conducted recent population census.
He said that the purpose of agricultural census is to provide statistics for food security to the structure of agriculture so that future goals can be set by analyzing it on scientific basis.
He said that information about commodities, milk, meat and manpower would be provided on the basis of area.
Member Planning & Development Aslam Javed, Deputy Director Rabia Awan and others also spoke on this occasion.
