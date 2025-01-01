7th agricultural census launched with integrated digital count

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) The 7th Agricultural Census 2024 – Integrated Digital Count was officially launched here on Wednesday, marking a significant step towards modernizing data collection in the country's agriculture sector.

The event saw the presence of prominent figures, including Sindh Minister for Livestock and Fisheries, Muhammad Ali Malkani, and Minister for Planning, Development, and Energy, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, along with Dr Naeem-uz-Zafar, Chief Statistician of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Dr Naeem-uz-Zafar, in his keynote speech, described the census as a trans-formative initiative for the agricultural sector, stating that this is the first time the census will integrate data on agriculture, livestock, and machinery into a single, digital operation. He emphasized the role of modern technology, including tablet-based data collection and GIS dashboards, in ensuring accurate and timely data. "This census will guide evidence-based decision-making for sustainable growth in agriculture," Dr Naeem noted.

The census aims to provide detailed insights into Pakistan’s agrarian structure, crop patterns, livestock, and mechanization.

Extensive training has been conducted for nearly 1,700 enumerators and supervisors in Sindh, ensuring a high standard of data collection. Sindh, with its 8.2 million acres of cultivated land, plays a crucial role in Pakistan’s agricultural economy, contributing significantly to cotton, rice, sugarcane, and wheat production.

Muhammad Ali Malkani highlighted the importance of the census in addressing food security, climate resilience, and rural development. He emphasized that the data collected would be instrumental in driving sustainable progress and uplifting farmers. Syed Nasir Hussain Shah also expressed the government's commitment to using technology to overcome challenges in the agriculture sector.

Journalists raised questions about the 16-year gap since the last agricultural census and the effectiveness of this census amidst the ongoing climate crisis. Field operations for the census will continue until February 10th, with final results expected by August 2025. This initiative represents a collaborative effort between Federal and provincial governments to leverage technology for sustainable development in agriculture.