Open Menu

7th Agriculture Census' Field Operation Continue Smoothly

Faizan Hashmi Published January 02, 2025 | 03:50 PM

7th Agriculture Census' field operation continue smoothly

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) The field operation of Pakistan's 7th Agriculture Census has been launched in the district and will continue until February 10, 2025.

Assistant Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Muhammad Fasih Ishaq Abassi who along with District Coordinator Muhammad Irfan, and Divisional Coordinator Omar Khan inaugurated the field operation of the census said the census was aimed at gathering accurate and reliable data for policymaking in the agricultural sector.

He said the agriculture census was the first integrated digital count in the country’s history, which would also include large landowners and livestock holders.

The AC praised the efforts of all relevant departments and emphasized the importance of the census. He urged the enumerators to carry out their national duty with dedication to ensure the success of the census.

Under this program, 311 master trainers were trained in Islamabad, and at the district level, 6,500 agriculture census staff and 1,368 supervisors received training.

Agriculture contributes 24% to Pakistan's GDP, and nearly 40 million people are associated with this sector.

The country ranks 9th in the world for rice production, and the production of other key crops such as wheat, potatoes, and onions is also significant.

The agriculture census is expected to enhance the country's agricultural productivity and help reduce food scarcity.

This census will not only contribute to the improvement of the country’s agriculture but also play a crucial role in addressing the issue of food scarcity.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World Agriculture Dera Ismail Khan February All Wheat Million

Recent Stories

Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announces ..

Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announces 'Innovators 2024' competition ..

22 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Paraguay's Foreign Minister di ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Paraguay's Foreign Minister discuss enhancing cooperation

52 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives Consul-General of Kuwait

Sharjah Ruler receives Consul-General of Kuwait

52 minutes ago
 DAE acquires 83 aircraft, signs 233 lease transact ..

DAE acquires 83 aircraft, signs 233 lease transactions in 2024

1 hour ago
 MONIIFY named strategic partner of 1 Billion Follo ..

MONIIFY named strategic partner of 1 Billion Followers Summit

2 hours ago
 19 convicts of May 9 riots pardoned after petition ..

19 convicts of May 9 riots pardoned after petitions for clemency: ISPR

3 hours ago
Electricity prices likely to be reduced in coming ..

Electricity prices likely to be reduced in coming months

4 hours ago
 Preparations underway for 2031 AFC Asian Cup bid: ..

Preparations underway for 2031 AFC Asian Cup bid: Kuwait's Public Authority for ..

4 hours ago
 Naif Al-Shabbabi, Hamdan Al-Kindi lead in Liwa Fes ..

Naif Al-Shabbabi, Hamdan Al-Kindi lead in Liwa Festival's Freestyle Electronic S ..

4 hours ago
 China welcomes 29.2 million visitors in 11 months

China welcomes 29.2 million visitors in 11 months

5 hours ago
 Montenegro gunman kills 10, dies after attempting ..

Montenegro gunman kills 10, dies after attempting suicide

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 January 2025

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan