7th Agriculture Census' field operation continue smoothly

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) The field operation of Pakistan's 7th Agriculture Census has been launched in the district and will continue until February 10, 2025.

Assistant Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Muhammad Fasih Ishaq Abassi who along with District Coordinator Muhammad Irfan, and Divisional Coordinator Omar Khan inaugurated the field operation of the census said the census was aimed at gathering accurate and reliable data for policymaking in the agricultural sector.

He said the agriculture census was the first integrated digital count in the country’s history, which would also include large landowners and livestock holders.

The AC praised the efforts of all relevant departments and emphasized the importance of the census. He urged the enumerators to carry out their national duty with dedication to ensure the success of the census.

Under this program, 311 master trainers were trained in Islamabad, and at the district level, 6,500 agriculture census staff and 1,368 supervisors received training.

Agriculture contributes 24% to Pakistan's GDP, and nearly 40 million people are associated with this sector.

The country ranks 9th in the world for rice production, and the production of other key crops such as wheat, potatoes, and onions is also significant.

The agriculture census is expected to enhance the country's agricultural productivity and help reduce food scarcity.

This census will not only contribute to the improvement of the country’s agriculture but also play a crucial role in addressing the issue of food scarcity.