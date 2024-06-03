7th Agriculture census to help boost national GDP: DC

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published June 03, 2024 | 08:54 PM

Bahawalpur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) A meeting here on Monday was held under the chair of Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa to review the steps taken regarding the Seventh Agriculture Census.

The meeting was informed that the Agriculture Census would help accurately estimate the agricultural sector's contribution to the country's GDP.

The deputy commissioner said that the Agriculture Census would boost the agriculture sector and enable accurate planning for food needs in the country.

He emphasized that all matters related to the Seventh Agriculture Census should be conducted in a better way.

He urged the relevant officers to work actively in the field.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Dr. Sana Ramchand, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Sadar Ahmed Sher Gondal, Statistics Officer Shafqat Abbas, Director Crop Reporting Dr. islam Shah, officers from Agriculture, Livestock, education, Population Welfare, CDA and other relevant departments while Assistant Commissioners from other tehsils participated through video link.

In a briefing, Statistics Officer Shafqat Abbas informed that data for the Agriculture census would be collected from August to October 2024. He stated that the Seventh Agriculture Census in 2024 would adopt a comprehensive digital counting approach for the first time in the country.

He further informed that the Agriculture census would begin in August 2024 by counting large agricultural households, followed by coverage of all areas in subsequent stages during September and October.

He mentioned that tablets, laptops, internet devices, and various applications would be used in the Agriculture census.

He also shared that training for field staff for conducting Agriculture Census activities would commence from July 2024.

