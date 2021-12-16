UrduPoint.com

7th Anniversary Of Martyrs Of APS Tragedy Observed In Hyderabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 minutes ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 08:44 PM

7th anniversary of martyrs of APS tragedy observed in Hyderabad

The seventh anniversary of the tragic incident of terrorist attack on Army Public School Peshawar was observed here in Hyderabad on Thursday like other parts of the country

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :The seventh anniversary of the tragic incident of terrorist attack on Army Public school Peshawar was observed here in Hyderabad on Thursday like other parts of the country.

Special prayer ceremonies, programs and rallies were organized in different educational institutions including universities to pay tributes to 147 innocent students and teachers of Army Public School Peshawar who were martyred in terrorist attack on December 16, 2014.

On the directives of acting Vice Chancellor Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS), a ceremony was organized in which candlelight vigil was held to pay homage to the martyrs of APS tragedy.

The Registrar LUMHS Dr Haji Muhammad Shaikh, Director Finance Nadeem Shakoor, Controller Examinations Fateh Muhammad Abassi, Director Student Affairs Dr Sajjan Halepoto, Dr Yaqoob Shahani and large number of students, teachers and employees participated the program and candles were lit in memory of the innocent martyrs of Army Public School Peshawar.

In his message on the day, LUMHS Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Ikramuddin Ujjan said the December 16 was the darkest day in the history of Pakistan.

He said the whole nation was in grief and sorrow over tragic martyrdom of 147 students and teachers of APS Peshawar.

He said the anniversary of this tragic incident renews pain in the hearts of nation when terrorists martyred innocent kids and gave the nation an unforgettable grief.

A ceremony was also organized at Sindh University, Jamshoro by Bureau of stags in memory of the martyrs of APS Peshawar.

Addressing the ceremony held at Shaikh Ayaz Auditorium, Director STAGS Dr Ghazala Panhwer said sacrifices if the martyrs will not go in vain.

She said the Government and personnel of armed forces of Pakistan had eliminated terrorists from the country after supreme sacrifices of the kids of Army Public School Peshawar.

Dr Ghazala said today's ceremony was a message for the parents of our little heroes that whole nation was them and people.

The Dean faculty of Arts Dr Sayed Javed Iqbal, Director Students Affairs Dr Muhammad Younis Leghari, Dr Nek Muhammad Shaikh, Prof Shuja Ahmed Shaikh and others also spoke on the occasion and paid rich tribute to our little heroes.

Hyderabad Youth Alliance had also organized photo gallery at Hyderabad press club in memory of APS tragedy.

The president Hyderabad Youth Alliance Asim Raza, Arslan Shaikh Safyan Zahid and others were also present on the occasion.

In Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam and Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, Jamshoro also observed 7th anniversary of the Army Public School Peshawar tragedy and prayers were offered for martyrs of the terrorist incident.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Attack Terrorist Peshawar Army Martyrs Shaheed Agriculture Arslan Student Hyderabad Alliance Jamshoro Tando Jam Asim Raza University Of Engineering And Technology December Prayer From Government

Recent Stories

UAE, Malta discuss cooperation

UAE, Malta discuss cooperation

10 minutes ago
 Emirates Development Bank wins &#039;Ecosystem Ena ..

Emirates Development Bank wins &#039;Ecosystem Enabler of the Year&#039; award

1 hour ago
 OPPO unveils its first-ever foldable flagship phon ..

OPPO unveils its first-ever foldable flagship phone, OPPO Find N at INNO Day 202 ..

1 hour ago
 Russia rejects calls for domestic violence overhau ..

Russia rejects calls for domestic violence overhaul

3 minutes ago
 60 days of ‘Reimaging Energy’ with ENOC Group ..

60 days of ‘Reimaging Energy’ with ENOC Group at Expo 2020 Dubai

1 hour ago
 Tunisia's Ghannouchi rejects extension of parliame ..

Tunisia's Ghannouchi rejects extension of parliament freeze

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.