7th anniversary of martyrs of APS tragedy observed in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :The seventh anniversary of the tragic incident of terrorist attack on Army Public school Peshawar was observed here in Hyderabad on Thursday like other parts of the country.

Special prayer ceremonies, programs and rallies were organized in different educational institutions including universities to pay tributes to 147 innocent students and teachers of Army Public School Peshawar who were martyred in terrorist attack on December 16, 2014.

On the directives of acting Vice Chancellor Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS), a ceremony was organized in which candlelight vigil was held to pay homage to the martyrs of APS tragedy.

The Registrar LUMHS Dr Haji Muhammad Shaikh, Director Finance Nadeem Shakoor, Controller Examinations Fateh Muhammad Abassi, Director Student Affairs Dr Sajjan Halepoto, Dr Yaqoob Shahani and large number of students, teachers and employees participated the program and candles were lit in memory of the innocent martyrs of Army Public School Peshawar.

In his message on the day, LUMHS Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Ikramuddin Ujjan said the December 16 was the darkest day in the history of Pakistan.

He said the whole nation was in grief and sorrow over tragic martyrdom of 147 students and teachers of APS Peshawar.

He said the anniversary of this tragic incident renews pain in the hearts of nation when terrorists martyred innocent kids and gave the nation an unforgettable grief.

A ceremony was also organized at Sindh University, Jamshoro by Bureau of stags in memory of the martyrs of APS Peshawar.

Addressing the ceremony held at Shaikh Ayaz Auditorium, Director STAGS Dr Ghazala Panhwer said sacrifices if the martyrs will not go in vain.

She said the Government and personnel of armed forces of Pakistan had eliminated terrorists from the country after supreme sacrifices of the kids of Army Public School Peshawar.

Dr Ghazala said today's ceremony was a message for the parents of our little heroes that whole nation was them and people.

The Dean faculty of Arts Dr Sayed Javed Iqbal, Director Students Affairs Dr Muhammad Younis Leghari, Dr Nek Muhammad Shaikh, Prof Shuja Ahmed Shaikh and others also spoke on the occasion and paid rich tribute to our little heroes.

Hyderabad Youth Alliance had also organized photo gallery at Hyderabad press club in memory of APS tragedy.

The president Hyderabad Youth Alliance Asim Raza, Arslan Shaikh Safyan Zahid and others were also present on the occasion.

In Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam and Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, Jamshoro also observed 7th anniversary of the Army Public School Peshawar tragedy and prayers were offered for martyrs of the terrorist incident.