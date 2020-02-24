7th annual Parents Day held at Cadet College Pano

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) : Provincial Minister for Anti corruption and Industries, Jam Ikramullah Dharejo Monday said the future of this nation was in the hands of our teachers who were the character builders.

He was addressing the ceremony of 7th annual Parents Day at Cadet College Pano Aqil district Sukkur here.

He said that teachers were having a sublime mission of teaching and character building of their students, so that they must put their best efforts to ensure that cadets develop a wholesome personality reflecting personal traits and supreme sense of love for their country.

Minister Dharejo further admiring the cadets' parade and overall performance, said that the institution was making a mark not only in the province but also in other provinces as we have presence of certain friends from different areas amongst the cadets.

He also said that where an individual excellence does count, it is synergy displayed by all four components; admin, faculty, parents and students that enables to perform and perform well.

The Minister distributed trophies, cash and shields to cadets and teachers of the cadet college who showed better performance.

Addressing the event, Principal, Cadet College Pano Aqil, Lt Col (R) Javaid Aleem said that we need to educate our youth and inculcate in them the realization that education was the only way that these evils could be eradicated.

He further said that the cadet colleges, all over the country were significantly contributing towards this cause, by imparting quality education and morale grooming of cadets.

He quoted the Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's words said, "Indeed, it is you, the youth of today, the fathers of tomorrow who have to shoulder all the national responsibilities in one or the other capacity, and only by the virtue of your original abilities, initiative and ingenuity the nation will make on overall advancement." He said that this institution, Insha Allah would play a pivotal role in grooming quality future leadership of our country, all we need to do is keep our focus, he added.