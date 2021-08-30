UrduPoint.com

7th Ave Flyover, Underpass, IJP Road To Be Completed In Record Time: Ali Nawaz Awan

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 06:40 PM

7th Ave flyover, underpass, IJP road to be completed in record time: Ali Nawaz Awan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs, Ali Nawaz Awan on Monday expressed confidence that work on 7th Avenue underpass, flyover and IJP road would be completed in record time.

The work on the 7th Avenue underpass and flyover is expected to be completed in next 12 months, while the IJP road up-gradation would take almost one and an half year, he told the media after presiding over a meeting on these projects.

The SAPM described flyover and underpass project as landmark and said it would improve the flow of traffic in Islamabad.

He said work on 10km IJP road would start soon and would be completed with a cost of Rs 5 billion.

Awan said those two projects were gifts from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to the citizens of Islamabad.

He said the current management of CDA has carpeted and up graded all roads of Islamabad.

He said that there were no complaints of water in the city even at the peak of summer.

Ali Nawaz said Islamabad was being made more green and beautiful as massive plantation at roads, parks and green areas was underway.

Lashing out at the multi-party opposition alliance—Pakistan Democratic Movement, he said its rally in Karachi the other day backfired. The PDM was the group of selfish people, he added.

Awan said it was surprising to see that Shehbaz Sharif was concerned over the bad governance of Sindh now. Was there any development in Sindh some six months ago, he said while mocking Shehbaz for his party's marriage of convenience with the PPP in the past.

On the occasion, he mentioned the major initiatives of the Federal Government for Sindh government including '4 green line service' in Karachi, provision of anti-coronavirus vaccines and launching of Ehssas programme in Sindh.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Water Marriage Road Traffic Capital Development Authority Media All From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Opposition

Recent Stories

MoHAP announces reduction in price of COVID-19 tes ..

MoHAP announces reduction in price of COVID-19 tests nationwide

41 minutes ago
 UAE, Sudan launch strategic partnership in governm ..

UAE, Sudan launch strategic partnership in government modernisation

41 minutes ago
 The power in the palms: Samsung Electronics announ ..

The power in the palms: Samsung Electronics announces pre-orders for much awaite ..

46 minutes ago
 Zaki Nusseibeh welcomes latest cohort of UAEâ€™s f ..

Zaki Nusseibeh welcomes latest cohort of UAEâ€™s future diplomats

1 hour ago
 34,328 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

34,328 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago
 U Microfinance Bank wins Asian Banking & Finance ( ..

U Microfinance Bank wins Asian Banking & Finance (ABF) Retail Banking Award 2021 ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.