7th Avenue Interchange In Final Stages: CDA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 04, 2022 | 04:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :The Capital Development Authority has said that the Seventh Avenue Interchange project was in final stages and expected to open for traffic by the end of current month.

CDA Chairman Amer Ali Ahmed visited the site of project the other day and reviewed the ongoing development works, said a CDA official on Thursday.

The chairman was informed that the Seventh Avenue interchange project had entered the completion stages and in a few days the underpass constructed on Khayaban Suhrawardy Road connected to Seventh Avenue would be completed.

Likewise, by the end of this month, the project would be completed and opened for traffic in record time ahead of schedule, the chairman was further told.

The official said Amer Ali also visited the Rawal Dam Interchange project and made a detailed review of the development works in the project.

On this occasion, the Chairman CDA issued instructions to the departments concerned and said that high quality of work should be ensured.

