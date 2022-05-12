UrduPoint.com

7th Avenue Interchange Structure To Be Finished By Aug 14: CDA Chairman Told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :The complete structure of 7th Avenue Interchange project will be finished by August 14 this year, CDA chairman Aamer Ali Ahmed was informed on Thursday during his visit at the site.

During the visit the authority's chairman had received a detailed presentation on the ongoing construction work at the project. Officers of the Engineering Wing were also present on the occasion.

It may be noted that due to long queues of traffic at the place, not only the citizens had to face difficulties while traveling but also the highways of the entire city were affected due to traffic jams.

The CDA chairman was further informed that various parts of the project to be completed by June 15, July 15 and August 14. Initially the construction of road under the bridge will be completed after which flyover and later other construction works including construction of underpass on Khayaban Suhrawardy will be completed.

Later, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) chairman also visited the site of Rawal Dam Chowk project and reviewed progress.

He was informed that the construction work on Rawal Dam Chowk project has been resumed on the direction of the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Frontier Works Organization (FWO) was working on the project at fast pace.

The construction of slip road leading to Sarena Chowk were completed and opened for traffic. The culvert to be constructed on Park Road will be completed in 15 days.

On the occasion, the CDA chairman directed to open the slip road leading to Park Road for traffic by completing most of the works by Sunday night or Monday morning and the remaining works should be completed within 15 days. He instructed the Engineering Wing to complete the project in time.

