7th Ayaz Melo begins in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :The seventh Ayaz Melo, dedicated to the commemoration of renowned poet of Sindh, late Shaikh Ayaz, set off here Tuesday at Khanabadosh Writer's Cafe in premises of Sindh Museum.

The 5-day annual event was inaugurated by Sindh Culture minister Sayed Sardar Ali Shah.

According to the organizers, the objective of organizing Ayaz Melo was to highlight poetic work of the great scholar and his contribution in creating awareness among masses.

The ideological debates would be held at the festival and poets and authors of different languages would participate in different sessions at the event, they said.

A live theater on Bhagat Singh at Mumtaz Mirza Auditorium would be performed in connection with the festival.