7th Census begins in capital with 873 enumerators in 1783 blocks

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :The 7th population and housing census has started in Islamabad Capital Territory for which 873 enumerators have been tasked to carry out the important survey in 1,783 blocks.

Talking to APP, the spokesperson of Islamabad Capital Administration, Dr Abdullah Tabassum said that Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon held a meeting for the census in various union councils of Islamabad and reviewed the arrangements.

He said that the census was a continuous activity which is "significant in policy-making and resource allocation". "It is a fundamental tool for measuring population which is expected to provide important data for planning and development in the capital city," he added.

Meanwhile, the deputy commissioner has urged the citizens to provide accurate information to the census workers for ensuring the success of the census survey.

\395