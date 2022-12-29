7th Census: PBS gives briefing to DC on field operation plan

(@FahadShabbir)

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :Officials of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) gave a detailed briefing to deputy commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk on its field operation plan for conducting seventh census to begin in Vehari like elsewhere in the country from Feb 1, 2023.

DC Virk said that all departments concerned should keep the arrangements ready so that the national obligation of conducting the census be performed flawlessly.

He said that statistics play a pivotal role in assessing needs of a population and carve out plans to meet them. He stressed on proper training of enumerators and added that education department would provide halls, sound system and multimedia equipment for the purpose.

He said that assistant commissioners would monitor and supervise the process in their respective tahsils. He said, he would receive feedback from ADCR on a daily basis during the enumeration.

Statistical Officer Sultan Ahmad informed that training of master trainers has been completed while enumerators would start getting training from Jan 7, 2023. Vehari district has been divided into 5442 block, each comprising 250-300 homes, and 1623 enumerators would perform their duty to update Vehari population statistics.