7th Central Convention of National Party starts with Dr. Abdul Malik Baloch in chair

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) The 7th National Congress of the National Party commenced on Saturday with the president of the party, Dr. Abdul Malik Baloch in the chair.

The central convention of the National Party will continue for four days in Quetta in which delegations of the party from all over the country would be participated in the event. The Congress of the National Party was organized on the commemoration of Mukhtiar Bacha, the former President of the National Party, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter.

On the first day of the Congress of the National Party, former Chief Minister Balochistan and Member of Provincial Assembly, Dr.

Abdul Malik Baloch, addressed the opening ceremony and welcomed all the delegations coming from all over the country.

On the occasion, the Chairman National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting and Member of the National Assembly Pullain Baloch, Senator Jan Muhammad Buledi and members of the Provincial Assembly were also present.

The secretaries of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Punjab and Balochistan presented their reports.

The political situation will be discussed in this four-day national congress.