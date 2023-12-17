7th CNS open shooting championship commences at Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) The Opening Ceremony of 7th CNS Open Shooting Championship 2023 held at Pakistan Navy Shooting Range, Karachi.

Commander Karachi Rear Admiral Muhammad Saleem graced the event as chief guest.

"About 400 shooters from Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Air Force, FRA, SRA, PRA, BRA, HEC, WAPDA, Pakistan Police, SSU, RSS Club, KGSSR Club, and PNSR Members Club are participating in the competition," a Pakistan Navy news release said.

During the Championship, 24 events will be contested in Pistol, Rifle and Shotgun categories.

Event matches are being contested under the umbrella of National Rifle Association of Pakistan (NAP) as per International sports Shooting Federation (ISSF) latest rules and regulations.

Four events of Big Bore Pistol, 50M and 0.22 Open Sight Categories are included in schedule of events as festival matches. Furthermore, apart from 10 events in men category, 05 events for women and 04 for youth in Pistol and Rifle categories are also part of Championship.