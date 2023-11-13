Open Menu

7th Cohort Of National Faculty Development Programme For IPFP Fellows Concludes

Umer Jamshaid Published November 13, 2023 | 08:28 PM

The National Academy of Higher Education (NAHE) marked the successful conclusion of the seventh Cohort of the Pre-Service National Faculty Development Programme (NDFP) 2023, designed for Interim Placement of Fresh PhDs (IPFP) Phase-II (Batch-IV)

This enriching three-week training programme was attended by 22 PhD Fellows and was held at HEC Regional Centre in Lahore, said a press release on Monday.

Ms. Noor Amna Malik, Managing Director NAHE, was the chief guest in the closing ceremony.

She congratulated the participants on the successful completion of their training. She elaborated the profound impact of these initiatives, emphasizing how they significantly enhance the learning accomplishments of both educators and students alike.

She emphasized that the participants, who have gained an array of soft skills, teaching tools, and techniques during their training, will have the opportunity to implement these valuable learnings in their professional careers.

Ms. Malik commended the unwavering commitment of the NAHE team to the facilitation of faculty development programmes, recognizing their dedication to fostering educational excellence. While underscoring the importance of well-trained educators, She urged the participants to actively engage and contribute toward elevating standards within the education sector.

Noor Amna Malik encouraged the participants to embrace this responsibility and become catalysts for positive change within their academic spheres, thereby contributing to the broader national narrative of progress and achievement.

During the training, participants engaged in a range of activities, including daily interactive sessions, group projects, presentations, and assignments related to various modules of the programme.

It is worth mentioning that the successful completion of NFDP is a prerequisite for placing IPFP fellows at Higher Education Institutions for one year.

