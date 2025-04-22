7th convocation of PUMHS held

The 7th Convocation of the Peoples University of Medical and Health Sciences for Women was held at the university's Latif Hall on Tuesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) The 7th Convocation of the Peoples University of Medical and Health Sciences for Women was held at the university's Latif Hall on Tuesday.

Addressing the ceremony, Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Gulshan Ali Memon said that the university is counted among the major academic institutions in Pakistan. Dr Gulshan said that five years ago, when he was appointed Vice Chancellor, the university offered 16 degrees in various fields and today, university is proudly offering 70 degrees.

Dr. Memon expressed happiness that students who received MBBS and Master's degrees would now begin serving humanity in their respective fields. “Today, they have fulfilled the dreams of their parents by completing their medical education,” he added.

The Chief Guest of the occasion, Chairman of the Sindh Higher Education Commission, Professor Dr. S.M. Tariq Rafi, while addressing the convocation, praised the services rendered by the university in the medical field. He congratulated the graduating students and their parents, acknowledging their dedication and hard work. Dr Tariq said that today marks the fulfillment of the dream many parents had to see their children become doctors.

In 7th convocation more than 500 students were awarded degrees in MBBS, BS Nursing, Doctor of Pharmacy, Doctor of Physiotherapy, BS Public Health, and various Master's programs. Gold medals were presented to students who secured top positions in their respective departments.

Vice Chancellor Dr. Gulshan Memon presented commemorative shields to Chief Guest Dr. Tariq Rafi, Provincial Minister Haji Ali Hassan Zardari, Engineer Mir Muhammad Siyal (In-charge Zardari House), PPP District President Muhammad Salim Zardari, Dr. Shahida Baloch, and Sherbaz Marri.

Pro Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Muhammad Saleh Khaskheli, Professor Dr. Muhammad Ali Sohail, Professor Dr. Ali Raza Brohi, Professor Dr. Ali Akbar and Dr Shaida Baloch also addressed the occasion.

The ceremony was also attended by Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Nadeem Ahmed Abro, Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon, Vice Chancellor of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, Advocate Syed Ali Haider Shah, Ghulam Shabbir Zardari, Professor Dr. Shamsuddin Sheikh, Professor Dr. Abdul Qayoom Memon, Professor Dr. Syed Karam Ali Shah, and parents of graduating students.

APP/rzq/mwq