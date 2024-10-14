7th death anniversary of Nusrat Ara, 'Bil Batori,' observed

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) The 7th death anniversary of renowned stage star and tv artist Nusrat Ara, famously known as Bil Batori, was observed on Monday.

According to a private news channel, she was born in Karachi back in 1964 and later moved to Lahore to pursue acting.

The star rose to fame in the 90s with the hit TV drama Ainak Wala Jin, which saw her essay the ever-famous role of Bil Batori.

Ara’s career initiated in theater, as the performer moved from Karachi to Lahore to land an acting role in the ptv comedy.

She passed away on October 14, 2017, aged 53.