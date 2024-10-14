Open Menu

7th Death Anniversary Of Nusrat Ara, 'Bil Batori,' Observed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 14, 2024 | 04:20 PM

7th death anniversary of Nusrat Ara, 'Bil Batori,' observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) The 7th death anniversary of renowned stage star and tv artist Nusrat Ara, famously known as Bil Batori, was observed on Monday.

According to a private news channel, she was born in Karachi back in 1964 and later moved to Lahore to pursue acting.

The star rose to fame in the 90s with the hit  TV drama Ainak Wala Jin, which saw her essay the ever-famous role of Bil Batori.

Ara’s career initiated in theater, as the performer moved from Karachi to Lahore to land an acting role in the ptv comedy.

She passed away on October 14, 2017, aged 53.

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore October 2017 TV From PTV

Recent Stories

OPPO Service Day: Enhance Your Devices with Except ..

OPPO Service Day: Enhance Your Devices with Exceptional After-Sales Benefits

23 minutes ago
 Baba Siddiqui's shooter's Instagram post goes vira ..

Baba Siddiqui's shooter's Instagram post goes viral 80 days before his murder

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Muslim League considers constitutional am ..

Pakistan Muslim League considers constitutional amendments to be extremely neces ..

2 hours ago
 Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi and Rear Admir ..

Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi and Rear Admiral Abdul Munib Take Over as Co ..

2 hours ago
 Now This Is What You Call Smartphone of the Year: ..

Now This Is What You Call Smartphone of the Year: The New CAMON 30S

2 hours ago
 Pakistan and US Navy Conducted Bilateral Exercise ..

Pakistan and US Navy Conducted Bilateral Exercise in Arabian Sea

2 hours ago
Chinese PM Li Qiang in Pakistan on four-day visit

Chinese PM Li Qiang in Pakistan on four-day visit

3 hours ago
 Govt, PTI discuss meeting with Imran Khan

Govt, PTI discuss meeting with Imran Khan

3 hours ago
 Pak-England 2nd test to be played in Multan tomorr ..

Pak-England 2nd test to be played in Multan tomorrow

5 hours ago
 U19 Women’s T20 Tournament to start today in Lah ..

U19 Women’s T20 Tournament to start today in Lahore

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 October 2024

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan