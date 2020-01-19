7th death anniversary of renowned singer Mehnaz Begum observed

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) :The 7th death anniversary of famous singer Mehnaz Begum was observed across the country with tributes paid by all the electronic and Radio Channels to her singing on Sunday.

Singer Mehnaz sang a variety of genres for radio, television and films.

She had worked as a playback singer for a number of films, a private news channel reported.

She had won the Nigar Award for best female playback singer 13 times.

She was also awarded Lifetime Achievement Award by Lux Style Awards.

She had specialized in ghazal, thumri, dadra, khayal, drupad and reciting also the salam, nohas and marsiyas.

She died on this day in 2013.