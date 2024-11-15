7th Digital Agricultural Census To Begin In Shaheed Benazirabad
Sumaira FH Published November 15, 2024 | 10:17 PM
The 7th Digital Agricultural Census will commence in Shaheed Benazirabad district on December 2, aligning with the nationwide initiative
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) The 7th Digital Agricultural Census will commence in Shaheed Benazirabad district on December 2, aligning with the nationwide initiative.
Deputy Commissioner Shahryar Gul Memon inaugurated a three-day training program for census supervisors and enumerators at the DC Office's Darbar Hall.
Memon stated that the census aims to collect data on agricultural resources, land, crops, livestock, and agricultural machinery.
Training program master trainer and District Coordinator Statistics Nooruddin Jamali said the census will run from December 2 to January 15.
The training program, starting November 15, will continue until November 17, with participation from the Agriculture Department, Livestock, and Crop Reporting Services.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Nawab Samir Laghari, IT Trainer Mudassar Ahmed, and other relevant officers attended the program.
Recent Stories
HEC, British Council launch phase II of Pak-UK Education Gateway
DIG distributes appreciation certificates among cops
Police seize huge consignment of Indian gutka
Ahsan formally inaugurates 'Science, Technology, and Engineering for Development ..
FOT holds Khuli Katchery in Kotli (AJK): Disposes off over 70 complaints against ..
Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina reaffirm commitment to further deepen bilateral r ..
Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah warns PTI to avoid ..
Martyred Major, Havildar laid to rest with full military honors
Commissioner chairs meeting, Reviews NIDs campaign progress
Barrister Saif, Iranian CG discuss avenues for mutual cooperation
Special prayers for rain offered
Man injured during robbery incident in Hassanabdal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
HEC, British Council launch phase II of Pak-UK Education Gateway8 minutes ago
-
DIG distributes appreciation certificates among cops8 minutes ago
-
Police seize huge consignment of Indian gutka8 minutes ago
-
FOT holds Khuli Katchery in Kotli (AJK): Disposes off over 70 complaints against Federal Entities14 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina reaffirm commitment to further deepen bilateral relations14 minutes ago
-
Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah warns PTI to avoid agitation, offers t ..19 minutes ago
-
Martyred Major, Havildar laid to rest with full military honors19 minutes ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting, Reviews NIDs campaign progress19 minutes ago
-
Barrister Saif, Iranian CG discuss avenues for mutual cooperation19 minutes ago
-
Special prayers for rain offered19 minutes ago
-
Man injured during robbery incident in Hassanabdal26 minutes ago
-
Dialogue only way to resolve political matters: Barrister Malik26 minutes ago