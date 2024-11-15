7th Digital Agricultural Census to Begin in Shaheed Benazirabad

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published November 15, 2024 | 10:17 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) The 7th Digital Agricultural Census will commence in Shaheed Benazirabad district on December 2, aligning with the nationwide initiative.

Deputy Commissioner Shahryar Gul Memon inaugurated a three-day training program for census supervisors and enumerators at the DC Office's Darbar Hall.

Memon stated that the census aims to collect data on agricultural resources, land, crops, livestock, and agricultural machinery.

Training program master trainer and District Coordinator Statistics Nooruddin Jamali said the census will run from December 2 to January 15.

The training program, starting November 15, will continue until November 17, with participation from the Agriculture Department, Livestock, and Crop Reporting Services.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Nawab Samir Laghari, IT Trainer Mudassar Ahmed, and other relevant officers attended the program.

