Open Menu

7th Digital Agriculture Enumeration To Begin On Aug 1

Faizan Hashmi Published June 06, 2024 | 05:10 PM

7th digital agriculture enumeration to begin on Aug 1

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Muhammad Yousuf Cheena on Thursday chaired a meeting to discuss arrangements for the upcoming 7th digital agriculture enumeration scheduled to begin in the district from Aug 1, 2024.

Agriculture and livestock play an important role in the national economy in meeting basic necessities of the population and the enumeration spanning two and half months was vital to guide the decision making process, the ADCG said.

Yousuf Cheena ordered all the relevant departments to maintain close liaison for better working relationship to collect exact data.

Divisional coordinator statistics Muhammad Iqbal Alvi informed that the digital agriculture enumeration would cover 163 blocks in the district and data regarding cultivated area, cattle population and agriculture machinery would be collected and recorded during the 75-day long exercise that will conclude on Oct 15, 2024.

APP/mkk/ifi

Related Topics

Agriculture Guide All From

Recent Stories

PTI activist Aliya Hamza re-arrested in May 9 case

PTI activist Aliya Hamza re-arrested in May 9 case

26 minutes ago
 realme C63's Rumored Superior Features Spell Troub ..

Realme C63's Rumored Superior Features Spell Trouble for Vivo Y17s

1 hour ago
 Madiha Imam condemns online harassment over husban ..

Madiha Imam condemns online harassment over husband's religion

2 hours ago
 Sarim Burney accused of smuggling 20 babies to US ..

Sarim Burney accused of smuggling 20 babies to US over past year

3 hours ago
 Govt tells SC Imran Khan not in solitary confineme ..

Govt tells SC Imran Khan not in solitary confinement

3 hours ago
 SC resumes hearing on appeals over NAB law reversa ..

SC resumes hearing on appeals over NAB law reversal

4 hours ago
Break the Bias, Own the Stage: The Infinix GT 20 ..

Break the Bias, Own the Stage: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Empowers Women to Conquer ..

4 hours ago
 Hear From the Best: Top Pakistani Tech & Lifestyle ..

Hear From the Best: Top Pakistani Tech & Lifestyle Content Creators Share Their ..

4 hours ago
 32 MoUs inked at Pakistan-China Business Forum in ..

32 MoUs inked at Pakistan-China Business Forum in Shenzhen

5 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on each other today

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 June 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan