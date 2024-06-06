7th Digital Agriculture Enumeration To Begin On Aug 1
Faizan Hashmi Published June 06, 2024 | 05:10 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Muhammad Yousuf Cheena on Thursday chaired a meeting to discuss arrangements for the upcoming 7th digital agriculture enumeration scheduled to begin in the district from Aug 1, 2024.
Agriculture and livestock play an important role in the national economy in meeting basic necessities of the population and the enumeration spanning two and half months was vital to guide the decision making process, the ADCG said.
Yousuf Cheena ordered all the relevant departments to maintain close liaison for better working relationship to collect exact data.
Divisional coordinator statistics Muhammad Iqbal Alvi informed that the digital agriculture enumeration would cover 163 blocks in the district and data regarding cultivated area, cattle population and agriculture machinery would be collected and recorded during the 75-day long exercise that will conclude on Oct 15, 2024.
