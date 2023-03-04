7th Digital Census: Bahawalpur Cantonment distributed in 58 blocks

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :Bahawalpur Cantonment board has been distributed in 58 blocks and five circles in connection with registration being conducted under the 7th Digital Census.

Executive Officer, District Census Bahawalpur, Muhammad Usman Arif told media persons that Bahawalpur Cantonment Board had been distributed in 58 blocks and five circles for registration being made under the 7th Digital Census.

"Teams have been engaged to visit wards of Cantonment Board Bahawalpur for registration process being made under 7th Digital Census," he said.

He urged people to provide correct information to staff visiting their houses in connection with the 7th Digital Census.