UrduPoint.com

7th Digital Census: Bahawalpur Cantonment Distributed In 58 Blocks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2023 | 01:30 PM

7th Digital Census: Bahawalpur Cantonment distributed in 58 blocks

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :Bahawalpur Cantonment board has been distributed in 58 blocks and five circles in connection with registration being conducted under the 7th Digital Census.

Executive Officer, District Census Bahawalpur, Muhammad Usman Arif told media persons that Bahawalpur Cantonment Board had been distributed in 58 blocks and five circles for registration being made under the 7th Digital Census.

"Teams have been engaged to visit wards of Cantonment Board Bahawalpur for registration process being made under 7th Digital Census," he said.

He urged people to provide correct information to staff visiting their houses in connection with the 7th Digital Census.

Related Topics

Visit Bahawalpur Media

Recent Stories

Sunreef Yachts chooses UAE for global expansion pl ..

Sunreef Yachts chooses UAE for global expansion plans

7 minutes ago
 PM affirms fraternal ties with Qatar in diverse fi ..

PM affirms fraternal ties with Qatar in diverse fields

10 minutes ago
 PM to leave for Qatar tomorrow to attend UN Confer ..

PM to leave for Qatar tomorrow to attend UN Conference on LDCs

16 minutes ago
 Chief Of The Naval Staff Chaired 49Th Bog Meeting ..

Chief Of The Naval Staff Chaired 49Th Bog Meeting At Bahria University Islamabad

1 hour ago
 Rear Admiral Muhammad Saleem Takes Over As Command ..

Rear Admiral Muhammad Saleem Takes Over As Commander Karachi

1 hour ago
 German MOS to arrive in Islamabad today on 4-day v ..

German MOS to arrive in Islamabad today on 4-day visit

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.