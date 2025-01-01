7th digital census begins in Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Muhammad Waseem inaugurated

the 7th digital census by marking a house on University Road here

on Wednesday.

The census, which would continue until February 10, aims to collect

accurate data on agricultural lands, crops, livestock, and agricultural

machinery through digital means.

Speaking to the media, the Deputy Commissioner emphasized that

the digital census was a significant step towards gathering precise

agricultural statistics.

He highlighted that the initiative would help farmers avoid financial

losses caused by low productivity by enabling better planning and

resource allocation.

The DC assured that human and financial resources had been

efficiently managed to ensure the success of census.

He said the survey would cover all three aspects of agriculture:

crops, livestock, and agricultural machinery.

Urging public participation, he said, "Join us on this journey towards

sustainable development and contribute to effective agricultural planning."

The district has been divided into 158 blocks, where teams from the

Bureau of Statistics would conduct house-to-house digital surveys.

Divisional Coordinator Imtiaz Ahmad and Tariq Mehmood from the

Bureau of Statistics were also present on the occasion.