Open Menu

7th Digital Census Begins In Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 01, 2025 | 04:40 PM

7th digital census begins in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Muhammad Waseem inaugurated

the 7th digital census by marking a house on University Road here

on Wednesday.

The census, which would continue until February 10, aims to collect

accurate data on agricultural lands, crops, livestock, and agricultural

machinery through digital means.

Speaking to the media, the Deputy Commissioner emphasized that

the digital census was a significant step towards gathering precise

agricultural statistics.

He highlighted that the initiative would help farmers avoid financial

losses caused by low productivity by enabling better planning and

resource allocation.

The DC assured that human and financial resources had been

efficiently managed to ensure the success of census.

He said the survey would cover all three aspects of agriculture:

crops, livestock, and agricultural machinery.

Urging public participation, he said, "Join us on this journey towards

sustainable development and contribute to effective agricultural planning."

The district has been divided into 158 blocks, where teams from the

Bureau of Statistics would conduct house-to-house digital surveys.

Divisional Coordinator Imtiaz Ahmad and Tariq Mehmood from the

Bureau of Statistics were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Agriculture Road February Media All From

Recent Stories

MoHRE organises New Year festivities for workers n ..

MoHRE organises New Year festivities for workers nationwide

13 minutes ago
 UAE leaders receive New Year greetings

UAE leaders receive New Year greetings

28 minutes ago
 Al Neyadi, Al Nafeesa lead sand drift competitions ..

Al Neyadi, Al Nafeesa lead sand drift competitions at Liwa Festival

1 hour ago
 Shafqat Ali Khan likely to be appointed MOFA’s n ..

Shafqat Ali Khan likely to be appointed MOFA’s new spokesperson

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Arabic Poetry Festival to kick off Monday

Sharjah Arabic Poetry Festival to kick off Monday

3 hours ago
 UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Moh ..

UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Mohammed Alqasim as Ministry of E ..

3 hours ago
Govt greets public with new year’s first hike of ..

Govt greets public with new year’s first hike of petroleum products

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, South Africa to play second Test match o ..

Pakistan, South Africa to play second Test match on Friday

4 hours ago
 Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today to ob ..

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today to observe Rajab al Murajjab moon

4 hours ago
 PSX starts new year with strong rally gaining 1676 ..

PSX starts new year with strong rally gaining 1676 points

4 hours ago
 Poland takes over rotating six-month EU presidency

Poland takes over rotating six-month EU presidency

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 January 2025

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan