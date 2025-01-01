7th Digital Census Begins In Sargodha
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Muhammad Waseem inaugurated
the 7th digital census by marking a house on University Road here
on Wednesday.
The census, which would continue until February 10, aims to collect
accurate data on agricultural lands, crops, livestock, and agricultural
machinery through digital means.
Speaking to the media, the Deputy Commissioner emphasized that
the digital census was a significant step towards gathering precise
agricultural statistics.
He highlighted that the initiative would help farmers avoid financial
losses caused by low productivity by enabling better planning and
resource allocation.
The DC assured that human and financial resources had been
efficiently managed to ensure the success of census.
He said the survey would cover all three aspects of agriculture:
crops, livestock, and agricultural machinery.
Urging public participation, he said, "Join us on this journey towards
sustainable development and contribute to effective agricultural planning."
The district has been divided into 158 blocks, where teams from the
Bureau of Statistics would conduct house-to-house digital surveys.
Divisional Coordinator Imtiaz Ahmad and Tariq Mehmood from the
Bureau of Statistics were also present on the occasion.
