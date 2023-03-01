D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Like other parts of the country, the 7th population and housing censes kicked off in southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday.

The first-ever digital census in the country would be done in two phases and the first phase will continue from March 1 to March 16 while the second phase will continue from March 16 to April 1.

As many as 1282 field workers including 164 supervisors and 1118 Enumerators were participating in this process across the division which has been divided into 2216 blocks. Besides, 22 supervisors and 123 Enumerators were also selected as reserve staff.

Commissioner Nisar Ahmed inaugurated the census in D.I.Khan district and urged upon the masses to provide accurate information to the field workers.

The census, in Dera, was started with registering data of a five-member family comprising its head Muhammad Arshad, his wife, two sons and two sisters, residing in Cantt area.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad, Chief Statistical Officer Ehsanul Haque, Additional Deputy Commissioner Tariq Mehmood and other related staff were also present.

As many as 729 field workers including 95 supervisors and 634 Enumerators were participating in this process across the district which has been divided into 1261 blocks. Besides, 11 supervisors and 66 Enumerators were also selected as reserve staff. The required information could also be registered on the website of the Statistical Department with the help of Universal Token Number (UTN). The online registration would be helpful in easing the work of field workers as well as of the citizens. Talking to media on this occasion, the commissioner highlighted the importance of the census, saying, all the people should prove themselves responsible citizens by cooperating with the field workers with provision of accurate information. "The planning in terms of economic and developmental works is done on the basis of the census so that it is very important to have authentic information about the population, families and economic activities," he added.

He appealed to all citizens of Dera Ismail Khan Division that they should honestly cooperate with the door-to-door teams and provide accurate answers to all questions. The adequate security arrangements, under the supervision of District Police Officer Abdul Rauf Babar Qaiserani, have been made by the law enforcement agencies to maintain the peace during the census. About 1500 policemen has been deployed on entry and exit routes, patrolling and snap checking Similarly, Deputy Commissioner Tank Muhammad Shoaib along with District Police Officer (DPO) Waqar Ahmad inaugurated the Census in Tank district amid tight security arrangements.

On this occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Tanvir Khan, Assistant Commissioner Aamin Ullah, District Census Coordinator Inayat Niazi, DSP Headquarters Inam Khan Gandapur and other officials of departments concerned were also present.

As many as 167 field workers including 20 supervisors and 147 Enumerators were participating in this process across the district which has been divided into 287 blocks. Besides, 02 supervisors and 23 Enumerators were also selected as reserve staff.

In this regard, the Tank police have made adequate security arrangements to complete this national duty in a peaceful manner. Over 1000 policemen would provide security cover to the census staff. Besides, the checking process has been tightened on all the entry and exit points of the district.

Subsequently, the 7th census has also been started in South Waziristan where District Police Officer (DPO) Shabbir Hussain Marwat put the security of the district on high alert.

As many as 386 field workers including 49 supervisors and 337 Enumerators were participating in this process across the district which has been divided into 668 blocks. Besides, nine supervisors and 34 Enumerators were also selected as reserve staff.