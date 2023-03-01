UrduPoint.com

7th Digital Population & Housing Census Begins In KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 01, 2023 | 01:40 PM

7th Digital Population & Housing Census begins in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Like other parts of the country, the 7th Digital Population and Housing Census also began in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Wednesday.

In this connection, a function was held at Chief Minister's House wherein the Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan formally launched Digital Population and Housing Census.

The Caretaker Chief Minister wrote a number on the gate of the Chief Minister's House to begin the one-month-long process in the province. Besides, higher authorities of the Bureau of Statistics and other concerned authorities were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan said that the population and housing census is crucial for comprehensive planning for national development.

He said that the judicious distribution of national resources and planning for the welfare of the people would be made on the basis of the statistics of the population census.

The Caretaker Chief Minister said that the registration of correct details about persons and their families is a national obligation and urged the people to extend full cooperation to census teams during the process.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Housing

Recent Stories

Berklee Abu Dhabi Fellowship Fund launched to supp ..

Berklee Abu Dhabi Fellowship Fund launched to support musical, academic excellen ..

9 minutes ago
 Empower wins two Golden Bridge Awards 2022

Empower wins two Golden Bridge Awards 2022

9 minutes ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Hellenic Republic, o ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Hellenic Republic, offers condolences over train c ..

9 minutes ago
 DCT Abu Dhabi organises 100 activities during UAE ..

DCT Abu Dhabi organises 100 activities during UAE Reading Month 2023

9 minutes ago
 FBR achieves revenue target of last month collecti ..

FBR achieves revenue target of last month collecting Rs527.2b

12 minutes ago
 realme Announces Global Launch of realme GT3: Unle ..

Realme Announces Global Launch of realme GT3: Unleashing the World’s Fastest C ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.