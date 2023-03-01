7th Digital Population & Housing Census begins in KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Like other parts of the country, the 7th Digital Population and Housing Census also began in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Wednesday.

In this connection, a function was held at Chief Minister's House wherein the Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan formally launched Digital Population and Housing Census.

The Caretaker Chief Minister wrote a number on the gate of the Chief Minister's House to begin the one-month-long process in the province. Besides, higher authorities of the Bureau of Statistics and other concerned authorities were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan said that the population and housing census is crucial for comprehensive planning for national development.

He said that the judicious distribution of national resources and planning for the welfare of the people would be made on the basis of the statistics of the population census.

The Caretaker Chief Minister said that the registration of correct details about persons and their families is a national obligation and urged the people to extend full cooperation to census teams during the process.