7th Digital Population & Housing Census continues

CHARSADDA, Mar 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) ::District Police Officer (DPO) Mohammad Arif here on Monday said that a total of 1773 police officials had been deputed with the teams of the 7th Digital Population and Housing Census that was continued amid tight security in the district.

Talking to media persons during his visit to different points, DPO informed that strict security measures had adopted on entry and exit points of the district to deal with any untoward incident.

Later, he met with police officials and directed them to achieve the goal of successfully holding of ongoing 7th Digital Population & Housing Census.

He directed them to ensure SoPs wearing safety helmets and bullet-proof jackets in line with duties.

He also urged them to maintain timely liaison with their respective officers in case of any emergency.