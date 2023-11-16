Open Menu

7th ICRC Humanitarian Reporting Awards At CEJ Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 16, 2023 | 08:04 PM

7th ICRC Humanitarian Reporting Awards at CEJ held

The Centre for Excellence in Journalism at the Institute of Business Administration (CEJ-IBA), in collaboration with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), on Thursday conferred awards upon eight journalists for their outstanding contributions to the field of humanitarian reporting

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) The Centre for Excellence in Journalism at the Institute of business Administration (CEJ-IBA), in collaboration with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), on Thursday conferred awards upon eight journalists for their outstanding contributions to the field of humanitarian reporting.

The ‘Humanitarian Reporting Awards 2023’, held for the seventh year running, were organized to highlight and promote ethical, accurate, and responsible reporting on humanitarian issues including, but not limited to, violence against healthcare workers, disaster reporting, issues related to persons with disabilities, disaster response/preparedness, population movement (refugees/IDPs), climate change impact, etc., a news release said.

This year, the awards were conferred in four categories: Mainstream Broadcast (Urdu & Regional languages); Mainstream Print (Urdu and regional languages); Mainstream Print (English), and Online (English, urdu & Regional languages) for news stories written or produced between October 17, 2022, to September 25, 2023.

Sidra Dar from Voice of America secured the top honour in Mainstream Broadcast (Urdu and regional languages), with Saher Baloch from BBC Urdu as the runner-up.

Iqra Ashiq, Assistant Multimedia Producer at Dawn, emerged victorious in Mainstream Print (Urdu and regional languages), with Saadia Ubaid Khan from Jang Group as the runner-up.

Hira Saeed Farooqui, a Product Development Associate/Freelancer at GEO News, claimed the winner's spot in Mainstream Print (English), while Ayaz Khan, an Editorial Assistant at Dawn Newspaper, was recognized as the deserving runner-up.

In the Online (English, Urdu & Regional languages) category, Shabina Faraz, a Freelancer Journalist, claimed the top honour, and Somaiyah Hafeez, another Freelance Journalist, secured the runner-up position. The two individuals showcased exceptional journalistic skills and contributed significantly to ethical and responsible reporting.

Winners and runners-up were selected by a panel of senior journalists from a total of 309 entries from across the country. Jury members included Ghazi Salahuddin – senior Journalist and staff member at The News International; Ihsanullah Tipu Mehsud - journalist and analyst, Co-founder, and Director of News @khorasandiary; Afia Salam - freelance journalist; and Shahzeb Ahmed Hashim - journalist, Editor at Dawn.

com/Prism.

This year, the CEJ and ICRC also honoured the work of three citizen journalists who highlighted the plight of the underserved through video stories. Their entries were selected from a total of 60 submissions received from across the country, by renowned journalists Haroon Rashid and Sana Gulzar.

Naeem Ahmed was honoured with the Citizen Storyteller Award, with Afreen Zehra and Uzair Surhio recognized as the runner-up recipients.

In his keynote speech, renowned journalist Zarrar Khurro shared the purpose of journalism: to raise the voice of those who are affected by humanitarian issues.

Nicolas Lambert, head of the ICRC’s delegation in Pakistan, emphasized the importance of “access to timely and accurate information in a humanitarian crisis” as it can “help save lives”.

“We are proud of our partnership with CEJ for The Humanitarian Reporting Initiative which has enabled the training of journalists from across Pakistan on the importance of ethical, factual, and empathetic reporting on issues of humanitarian concerns,” he said.

Savio Pereira – CEO, of Dar-ul-Sakoon, emphasized the need to “accept, respect and include persons with disabilities” in society.

Taimoor Ahmed – Assistant Program Manager, CEJ, in his welcome note expressed great pleasure in the collaboration between the ICRC and the CEJ for its annual humanitarian reporting awards for the sixth year in a row, contributing towards improved standards in humanitarian reporting.

“Global events over the last few years have underscored the need for balanced and sensitive reporting – escalating conflicts, refugee crises, a pandemic, and extreme climate events. While hundreds of journalists submitted their work for four categories, I am delighted that for the first time this year, most of our winners are female journalists,” he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pereira Rashid Ghazi September October From Refugee Top Institute Of Business Administration

Recent Stories

KP Governor announces establishment of KMU's campu ..

KP Governor announces establishment of KMU's campus in DI Khan

3 minutes ago
 Solangi rebuts reports regarding visits of Int’l ..

Solangi rebuts reports regarding visits of Int’l organizations’ officials to ..

5 minutes ago
 JUI to organize Shaheed-e-Islam and Tofan-e-Aqsa c ..

JUI to organize Shaheed-e-Islam and Tofan-e-Aqsa conference on November 30 in La ..

5 minutes ago
 PSX stays bullish, gains 716 more points

PSX stays bullish, gains 716 more points

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan Sweet Home organizes 2-day blood donation ..

Pakistan Sweet Home organizes 2-day blood donation drive with bar associations

4 minutes ago
 District administration removes encroachment near ..

District administration removes encroachment near school on public complaints

6 minutes ago
AJK CDC reviews Rs. 15b dev. projects under ongoin ..

AJK CDC reviews Rs. 15b dev. projects under ongoing Tameer-e-Kashmir programme

6 minutes ago
 Dr. Aamer Abdullah visit SWA to monitor developmen ..

Dr. Aamer Abdullah visit SWA to monitor developmental work

6 minutes ago
 2 outlaws arrested: weapon recovered

2 outlaws arrested: weapon recovered

6 minutes ago
 SCCI calls for further cementing Pak-U.S bilateral ..

SCCI calls for further cementing Pak-U.S bilateral trade, economic ties

6 minutes ago
 RPO directs to increase security for foreign nati ..

RPO directs to increase security for foreign nationals

22 minutes ago
 Six Pakistan international women cricketers to att ..

Six Pakistan international women cricketers to attend Level 1 coaching course

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan