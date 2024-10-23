7th International Conference On Applied Zoology Concludes At UoS
The 7th International Conference on Applied Zoology (ICAZ 2024), organised by the University of Sargodha in collaboration with the Applied Zoological Society of Pakistan (ASP), concluded on Wednesday
The two-day event featured more than 18 sessions with 300 research papers being presented.
The two-day event featured more than 18 sessions with 300 research papers being presented.
This international conference brings together national and international scholars, researchers and experts to address pressing environmental challenges and explore sustainable solutions.
The closing ceremony was graced by VC Punjab University Prof Dr Muhammad Ali Shah, who appreciated the University of Sargodha’s efforts in hosting such a high-impact event. “This conference reflects the critical role of academic institutions in addressing global environmental challenges.
The knowledge shared here will undoubtedly contribute to Pakistan’s journey toward a sustainable future,” he noted.
During the closing remarks, the Pro Vice-Chancellor of the University of Sargodha, Prof Dr Mian Ghulam Yasin, emphasized the university’s commitment to promoting research that directly impacts societal challenges.
“We are proud to have provided a platform for meaningful discussions on issues such as biodiversity loss, climate change, and animal welfare. The collaborations fostered here will drive innovative solutions for a greener future,” he stated.
Dean Faculty of Sciences UoS Prof Dr Amir Ali commended that this conference has provided a remarkable platform for knowledge exchange and collaboration among leading experts in the field of zoology. He further stated that the ideas shared over these two days reflect our collective commitment to addressing global environmental challenges.
Head of Zoology Department UoS Prof Dr Khalid Mukhtar highlighted the importance of Applied Zoology in understanding and preserving ecosystems. “The research presented here is crucial in making informed decisions that benefit our students in this field, and we look forward to seeing its impact in the coming years,” he concluded.
