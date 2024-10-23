Open Menu

7th International Conference On Applied Zoology Concludes At UoS

Sumaira FH Published October 23, 2024 | 07:56 PM

7th International Conference on Applied Zoology concludes at UoS

The 7th International Conference on Applied Zoology (ICAZ 2024), organised by the University of Sargodha in collaboration with the Applied Zoological Society of Pakistan (ASP), concluded on Wednesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) The 7th International Conference on Applied Zoology (ICAZ 2024), organised by the University of Sargodha in collaboration with the Applied Zoological Society of Pakistan (ASP), concluded on Wednesday.

The two-day event featured more than 18 sessions with 300 research papers being presented.

This international conference brings together national and international scholars, researchers and experts to address pressing environmental challenges and explore sustainable solutions.

The closing ceremony was graced by VC Punjab University Prof Dr Muhammad Ali Shah, who appreciated the University of Sargodha’s efforts in hosting such a high-impact event. “This conference reflects the critical role of academic institutions in addressing global environmental challenges.

The knowledge shared here will undoubtedly contribute to Pakistan’s journey toward a sustainable future,” he noted.

During the closing remarks, the Pro Vice-Chancellor of the University of Sargodha, Prof Dr Mian Ghulam Yasin, emphasized the university’s commitment to promoting research that directly impacts societal challenges.

“We are proud to have provided a platform for meaningful discussions on issues such as biodiversity loss, climate change, and animal welfare. The collaborations fostered here will drive innovative solutions for a greener future,” he stated.

Dean Faculty of Sciences UoS Prof Dr Amir Ali commended that this conference has provided a remarkable platform for knowledge exchange and collaboration among leading experts in the field of zoology. He further stated that the ideas shared over these two days reflect our collective commitment to addressing global environmental challenges.

Head of Zoology Department UoS Prof Dr Khalid Mukhtar highlighted the importance of Applied Zoology in understanding and preserving ecosystems. “The research presented here is crucial in making informed decisions that benefit our students in this field, and we look forward to seeing its impact in the coming years,” he concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Punjab Amir Ali Muhammad Ali University Of Sargodha Event

Recent Stories

16 outlaws arrested; drug and weapons recovered

16 outlaws arrested; drug and weapons recovered

4 minutes ago
 CM Bugti orders to increase development funds of L ..

CM Bugti orders to increase development funds of LBs by 100pc

4 minutes ago
 Rubina Khalid stresses importance of cooperation b ..

Rubina Khalid stresses importance of cooperation between federal, provincial gov ..

4 minutes ago
 IHC directs AG to consult lawyers in missing PTI f ..

IHC directs AG to consult lawyers in missing PTI focal person case

4 minutes ago
 CAF Pakistan’s holds inaugural meeting, sets ro ..

CAF Pakistan’s holds inaugural meeting, sets roadmap for resilience

6 minutes ago
 PA body on local government, elections holds intro ..

PA body on local government, elections holds introductory meeting

4 minutes ago
Law fraternity across the country welcomes Justice ..

Law fraternity across the country welcomes Justice Yahya Afridi as CJP

4 minutes ago
 Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate by half poin ..

Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate by half point

6 minutes ago
 AJK President urges UK-based overseas Kashmiris  ..

AJK President urges UK-based overseas Kashmiris  to expose Indian brutalities i ..

8 minutes ago
 Leading Hamas official in Russia for talks on Gaza ..

Leading Hamas official in Russia for talks on Gaza war: official tells AFP

8 minutes ago
 Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthca ..

Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir announc ..

8 minutes ago
 Farewell ceremony held in honour of outgoing ASP A ..

Farewell ceremony held in honour of outgoing ASP Asad Iqbal

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan