KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology- SSUET's Mathematics department organized a concluding session of the 7th International Conference on Space Science and Technology (ICSST-2023) to mark World Space Week, in collaboration with the Institute of Space Science and Technology, University of Karachi.

The event was attended by the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin, Registrar Syed Sarfraz Ali, Prof. Dr. Mir Shabbar Ali, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Asif, Dr. Asma, Prof. Dr. Rashid Kamal Ansari, Prof. Dr. Javaid Iqbal (KU), chairmen, faculty members, and others, said a statement on Wednesday.

Addressing the session, VC SSUET, Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin said that the rapid advancements in artificial intelligence, robotics, and material science showcased at this conference have opened up new frontiers in space exploration.

These technologies are not only enhancing our understanding of the universe but also paving the way for ambitious missions to Mars, the establishment of lunar habitats, and the development of a sustainable space ecosystem.

Prof. Dr. Khalid Iraqi has already said in the opening session that advancements in space science and technology will not only help in exploring new things in our universe but it is being used in many fields such as for planning urban development, monitoring natural disasters, and others.

KU Director ISST, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Jawed Iqbal shared that the main reason for organizing the international event is to create awareness about space science education in Pakistan.

Dean of the Faculty of Computing & Applied Sciences, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Asif said that the improvements in space technology would facilitate a better understanding of climate and faster broadband connections.

The advancements in space technology will revolutionize various industries.

Organizations need to understand the potential of space technology and adapt to the changing industry trends to ensure a significant position in a competitive market.

So many space activities are increasing day by day due to technological advancement and Artificial Intelligence is playing a significant role in spacecraft and entrepreneurship. Deep learning and space learning help analyze data gathered from space that helps understand the universe. Space technology is not just sending rockets and satellites into space; rather it is transforming our daily lives, from climate solutions to internet access.

Prof. Dr. Rashid Kamal Ansari said that Space Technology is growing exponentially and turning sci-fi dreams into reality. The future of space exploration is bright due to the steady growth in the space exploration sector.

Chairperson Mathematics Department Dr. Asma Zafar said that astronomers are discovering new stars, planets, galaxies, and other celestial bodies to gain a better understanding of the creation of the universe.

Presenting a vote of thanks, Registrar Syed Sarfraz Ali said that universities might play a vital role in motivating students and faculty members to get knowledge of space and navigation work.

The challenges of space exploration have sparked new scientific and technological knowledge of inherent value to humankind, leading to a better understanding of our universe and the solar system in which we live.