7th Intl Conference On Zoology Begins At University Of Sargodha
Muhammad Irfan Published October 22, 2024 | 05:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Higher education Commission (HEC) Chairman Prof Dr Mukhtar Ahmad
said on Tuesday that universities could play a pivotal role in fostering
innovation and research that directly contributes to sustainable development
and environmental preservation.
He was addressing the inaugural session of two-day 7th International
Conference on Applied Zoology (ICAZ, 2024) at the University of Sargodha,
organized by the Applied Zoological Society of Pakistan (ASP) in collaboration
with the Department of Zoology with the theme "Application of Applied Zoological
Sciences to Nurture Green Climate and Sustainable Development."
Emphasizing the importance of academic institutions in addressing global
environmental challenges, Prof. Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed said the University of
Sargodha had taken commendable steps to enhance research in applied
zoology, which would contribute significantly to green climate solutions
and sustainable development in Pakistan.
University of Punjab, Vice Chancellor and President of ASP Prof Dr Muhammad Ali,
highlighted that conference serves as a platform for young researchers and experts
to exchange ideas and find practical solutions to the environmental challenges.
He appreciated the efforts of Sargodha University to promote research that aligns
with the country's vision for a green economy. The work being done here would inspire
a new generation of scientists committed to sustainability and environmental stewardship,
he added.
UoS Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Qaiser Abbas, highlighted the university's ongoing efforts
to promote research in environmental sciences. "We are dedicated to fostering
academic excellence that not only enhances knowledge but also provides practical
solutions for the sustainable development of our nation", he said and added that
the conference was a testament to our commitment to applying scientific research
for the betterment of society."
Kohsar University Murree, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Habib Bukhari stated: "Applied
zoology offers us tools to better understand ecosystems and their complexities,
allowing us to make informed decisions that benefit both wildlife and humans".
The research presented at this conference would undoubtedly contribute to the
broader discussions on sustainable development and green climate initiatives.
UoS Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Mian Ghulam Yasin, said: "The conference
demonstrates our proactive role in encouraging research that addresses critical
issues such as biodiversity loss, animal welfare, and climate change. By bringing
together experts in the field, we aim to foster meaningful collaborations that will
lead to innovative solutions for a greener future."
On the first day of conference, around 110 research papers were presented which
included 5 international and 15 national keynote speakers, meanwhile more than
1300 researchers, scholars, academicians and zoologists from across the country
participated in the conference.
