7th Intl Conference on Zoology begins at University of Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Higher education Commission (HEC) Chairman Prof Dr Mukhtar Ahmad

said on Tuesday that universities could play a pivotal role in fostering

innovation and research that directly contributes to sustainable development

and environmental preservation.

He was addressing the inaugural session of two-day 7th International

Conference on Applied Zoology (ICAZ, 2024) at the University of Sargodha,

organized by the Applied Zoological Society of Pakistan (ASP) in collaboration

with the Department of Zoology with the theme "Application of Applied Zoological

Sciences to Nurture Green Climate and Sustainable Development."

Emphasizing the importance of academic institutions in addressing global

environmental challenges, Prof. Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed said the University of

Sargodha had taken commendable steps to enhance research in applied

zoology, which would contribute significantly to green climate solutions

and sustainable development in Pakistan.

University of Punjab, Vice Chancellor and President of ASP Prof Dr Muhammad Ali,

highlighted that conference serves as a platform for young researchers and experts

to exchange ideas and find practical solutions to the environmental challenges.

He appreciated the efforts of Sargodha University to promote research that aligns

with the country's vision for a green economy. The work being done here would inspire

a new generation of scientists committed to sustainability and environmental stewardship,

he added.

UoS Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Qaiser Abbas, highlighted the university's ongoing efforts

to promote research in environmental sciences. "We are dedicated to fostering

academic excellence that not only enhances knowledge but also provides practical

solutions for the sustainable development of our nation", he said and added that

the conference was a testament to our commitment to applying scientific research

for the betterment of society."

Kohsar University Murree, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Habib Bukhari stated: "Applied

zoology offers us tools to better understand ecosystems and their complexities,

allowing us to make informed decisions that benefit both wildlife and humans".

The research presented at this conference would undoubtedly contribute to the

broader discussions on sustainable development and green climate initiatives.

UoS Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Mian Ghulam Yasin, said: "The conference

demonstrates our proactive role in encouraging research that addresses critical

issues such as biodiversity loss, animal welfare, and climate change. By bringing

together experts in the field, we aim to foster meaningful collaborations that will

lead to innovative solutions for a greener future."

On the first day of conference, around 110 research papers were presented which

included 5 international and 15 national keynote speakers, meanwhile more than

1300 researchers, scholars, academicians and zoologists from across the country

participated in the conference.