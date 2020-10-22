UrduPoint.com
7th Islamabad Literature Festival To Commence From 0ct 23rd To 30th

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 01:51 PM

A week long 7th Islamabad Literature Festival (ILF) will be held from October 23rd to 30th , aiming to promote intellectually stimulating literary and cultural activities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :A week long 7th Islamabad Literature Festival (ILF) will be held from October 23rd to 30th , aiming to promote intellectually stimulating literary and cultural activities.

Organized by Oxford University Press Pakistan, the literature festivals infuse new life into the intellectual well being of people and provide an opportunity for exchanging constructive thoughts and ideas across the social and economic boundaries.

A large number of book lovers and culture enthusiasts visit the festival to learn more about the literary endeavors of Pakistani authors from all parts of the country and to experience the nation's cultural heritage from close quarters, an organizer said on Thursday.

He said that ILF has become a regular event for the culture and literary devotee.

