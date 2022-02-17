UrduPoint.com

7th Junior Command Course Delegation Visits PSCA

Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2022 | 04:50 PM

7th junior command course delegation visits PSCA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :The seventh junior command course's senior DSPs from Pakistan Provincial Services Peshawar on Thursday visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority here.

The delegation, consisted of 22 DSPs and faculty members, were briefed about the working of the PSCA by Operation Commander PPIC-3 SP Muhammad Asim Jasra.

On this occasion, PPIC-3 DSP Coordination Mansoor ul Hassan also took the officers on a visit to various departments of the authority and briefed about working of the sections.

The participants of the delegation were also briefed on advanced traffic management, e-challen system, data analysis center, investigative procedures and women safety app.

On this occasion, the training officers said that the visit to the Punjab Safe Cities Authority had become an integral part of the course. This project was important for changing the police culture, they said and added the scope of the technology based project should be expanded to otherprovinces.

Later, the souvenir shields were exchanged between the representatives.

