ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) :Complete shutdown is being observed, today, to mark the 7th martyrdom anniversary of Kashmiri leader, Muhammad Afzal Guru, in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, call for the shutdown has been given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq-led Hurriyat forum, the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front and other pro-freedom leaders and organizations.

Stringent measures have been taken in the name of security to prevent anti-India protests. A large number of personnel of Indian army, police and paramilitary forces have been deployed in all important places.

All shops and business establishments are closed in Srinagar and other parts of the territory while traffic is off the road.

The leaders and organizations have also called for complete shutdown on Tuesday on the occasion of the martyrdom anniversary of another prominent liberation leader, Muhammad Maqbool Butt.

India had hanged Muhammad Afzal Guru in New Delhi's Tihar Jail on 9th February, 2013 and Muhammad Maqbool Butt in the same jail on 11th February, 1984, for their role in Kashmir freedom movement. Their bodies remain buried in the premises of the jail.

Meanwhile, normal life continues to remain affected in the Kashmir Valley due to the military lockdown and gag on broadband and high speed mobile internet on 189th consecutive day, today.