Open Menu

7th Meeting Of BASR Held

Muhammad Irfan Published November 22, 2024 | 12:00 PM

7th meeting of BASR held

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) The 7th meeting of board of Advanced Studies and Research (BASR) was held under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Sialkot (USKT) Prof.(Meritorious) Dr. Muhammad Khaleeq-ur-Rahman.

During the meeting here on Friday, MS and PhD researchers, along with their supervisors, presented their research proposals.

These proposals were thoroughly reviewed, and recommendations were provided to improve their quality including the titles, scope of work and ensuring that the research would make a meaningful contribution to society.

The Board also engaged in discussions regarding the advancement of studies and research within the University.

Furthermore, valuable suggestions were offered by the members for strategic initiatives aimed at strengthening and expanding the University’s research activities.

The meeting was attended by the Dean/Director and senior faculty members along with external members including- Dean, Faculty of Life Sciences, GC University Faisalabad Prof. Dr. Farhat Jabeen; Dean, Faculty of Arts, University of Gujrat Prof. Dr. Zahid Yousaf; Department of Data Sciences, University of Punjab Prof. Dr. Adnan Abid and Chairperson, Department of Management Sciences, University of Gujrat Prof. Dr. Ashfaq Ahmed.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Punjab Sialkot University Of Gujrat

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 November 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2024

3 hours ago
 "Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empo ..

"Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empowering Future Innovators"

14 hours ago
 Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, ..

Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets

20 hours ago
 At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP' ..

At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district

20 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again i ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II

20 hours ago
Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on ..

Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on fire

20 hours ago
 Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ..

Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ball during local match

21 hours ago
 Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met ..

Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhr ..

21 hours ago
 Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire res ..

Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire resolution for Gaza UNSC

22 hours ago
 Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islam ..

Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islamabad, KP amid PTI protest

22 hours ago
 US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his ne ..

US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his nephew in bribery, fraud

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan