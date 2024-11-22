7th meeting of BASR held

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) The 7th meeting of board of Advanced Studies and Research (BASR) was held under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Sialkot (USKT) Prof.(Meritorious) Dr. Muhammad Khaleeq-ur-Rahman.

During the meeting here on Friday, MS and PhD researchers, along with their supervisors, presented their research proposals.

These proposals were thoroughly reviewed, and recommendations were provided to improve their quality including the titles, scope of work and ensuring that the research would make a meaningful contribution to society.

The Board also engaged in discussions regarding the advancement of studies and research within the University.

Furthermore, valuable suggestions were offered by the members for strategic initiatives aimed at strengthening and expanding the University’s research activities.

The meeting was attended by the Dean/Director and senior faculty members along with external members including- Dean, Faculty of Life Sciences, GC University Faisalabad Prof. Dr. Farhat Jabeen; Dean, Faculty of Arts, University of Gujrat Prof. Dr. Zahid Yousaf; Department of Data Sciences, University of Punjab Prof. Dr. Adnan Abid and Chairperson, Department of Management Sciences, University of Gujrat Prof. Dr. Ashfaq Ahmed.