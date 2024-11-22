7th Meeting Of BASR Held
Muhammad Irfan Published November 22, 2024 | 12:00 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) The 7th meeting of board of Advanced Studies and Research (BASR) was held under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Sialkot (USKT) Prof.(Meritorious) Dr. Muhammad Khaleeq-ur-Rahman.
During the meeting here on Friday, MS and PhD researchers, along with their supervisors, presented their research proposals.
These proposals were thoroughly reviewed, and recommendations were provided to improve their quality including the titles, scope of work and ensuring that the research would make a meaningful contribution to society.
The Board also engaged in discussions regarding the advancement of studies and research within the University.
Furthermore, valuable suggestions were offered by the members for strategic initiatives aimed at strengthening and expanding the University’s research activities.
The meeting was attended by the Dean/Director and senior faculty members along with external members including- Dean, Faculty of Life Sciences, GC University Faisalabad Prof. Dr. Farhat Jabeen; Dean, Faculty of Arts, University of Gujrat Prof. Dr. Zahid Yousaf; Department of Data Sciences, University of Punjab Prof. Dr. Adnan Abid and Chairperson, Department of Management Sciences, University of Gujrat Prof. Dr. Ashfaq Ahmed.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2024
"Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empowering Future Innovators"
Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets
At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II
Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on fire
Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ball during local match
Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhr ..
Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire resolution for Gaza UNSC
Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islamabad, KP amid PTI protest
US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his nephew in bribery, fraud
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Indian troops’ savagery uncovered in Kishtwar as civilians endure horrific torture1 second ago
-
KP Health Advisor urges parents to vaccinate children against diphtheria5 seconds ago
-
KP govt eliminates job quota for employees’ heirs27 seconds ago
-
Universal Diabetic day observed in CMC Larkana30 seconds ago
-
Man and his daughter killed in road accident10 minutes ago
-
15 bricks kilns have been demolished in the district for deviating from zigzag technology:DC20 minutes ago
-
KP IGP orders police personnel to refrain from participating in political activities20 minutes ago
-
Hurriyat leaders targeted to silence voices for self-determination in IIOJ&K: APHC31 minutes ago
-
Diabetes awareness session held for healthcare professionals at RNI40 minutes ago
-
Death toll in Kurram gun attack on passenger vehicles climbs to 42: police41 minutes ago
-
Fake milk-production unit unearthed51 minutes ago
-
DC visits school to review teaching process1 hour ago