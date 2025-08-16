7th monsoon spell set to bring heavy rains, flash floods; DG PDMA calls for vigilance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) Director General PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia Saturday cautioned the public to remain alert as the Punjab Provincial Disaster Management Authority placed all districts on high alert ahead of the 7th monsoon spell, forecasting heavy rains, cloudbursts and possible flash flooding in KPK, upper Punjab and surrounding regions.

DG in an exclusive message to media channels, warned that the seventh monsoon spell is expected to be more intense, with stormy rains anticipated in several districts over the next 24 hours.

He emphasized the potential risks posed by this stronger weather pattern.

Kathia urged citizens to relocate to safe areas and fully cooperate with district authorities and rescue teams, stressing, "Follow PDMA’ s instructions and take all precautionary measures."

He further explained that the provincial emergency control room is in constant communication with district emergency operation centers to closely monitor the evolving situation and ensure timely responses to any emergencies.

Kathia urged citizens to remain alert and take necessary precautions as the forecasted heavy rains and potential flash floods could affect daily life and safety in many regions.

Responding to a query, he added that all commissioners and deputy commissioners across Punjab have been instructed to ensure continuous 24-hour monitoring of rivers, streams and low-lying areas.

They are also tasked with deploying rescue teams in advance at sensitive locations and keeping lifesaving equipment, such as lifeboats and life rings, on standby.

He further stated that civil defense, health and other relevant departments have been put on full alert, ensuring they are ready for any emergencies that may arise during the monsoon spell.

The DG emphasized that hospitals must be properly staffed with emergency supplies and drainage facilities, especially around medical centers.

He also stressed the importance of maintaining sufficient petrol and diesel stocks for rescue operations.