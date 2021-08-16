UrduPoint.com

7th Mourning Procession Carried Out Amid Tight Security

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 09:35 PM

7th Mourning procession carried out amid tight security

The mourning procession of 7th Muharram here on Monday started from Imambargah Kalan Prince Road under tight security and culminated at Imambargah Nasir-ul-Aza through the designated route

The speakers on the occasion emphasized the people to follow in the footsteps of the martyrs of Karbala and prepare themselves to face the new challenges and conspiracies against the muslims.

Effective measures were taken by the district administration for the security of the procession and Imambargahs.

Aerial surveillance of the procession was also carried out.

On the occasion of 7th Muharram, mobile phone services in the provincial capital and Machh Tehsil remained suspended from 6 am till late at night.

Shops, markets and plazas were sealed on the route of procession in order to ensure foolproof security.

The participants were also checked for joining the mourning procession.

More than 6,000 security forces including police, Balochistan constabulary, Frontier Corps (FC) and other forces' personnel were deployed to monitor the security and the procession.

The district administration, police officials and health department officials also remained alert.

Commercial markets were sealed on the route of the procession and strict checking was also ensured at the entrances and exits of the city.

Emergency had been imposed in respective hospital on special directive of the Balochistan government.

