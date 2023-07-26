Open Menu

7th Muharram Procession Concludes Peacefully Amid Strict Security Measures

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 26, 2023 | 11:06 PM

7th Muharram procession concludes peacefully amid strict security measures

Commissioner Muhammad Ali Shah of Kohat Division, on Wednesday, visited Control Room 15 to oversee the security arrangements of the 7th Muharram Procession in Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Commissioner Muhammad Ali Shah of Kohat Division, on Wednesday, visited Control Room 15 to oversee the security arrangements of the 7th Muharram Procession in Kohat.

According to the commissioner's office, Ali Shah praised all the concerned authorities for the well-coordinated effort to ensure the safety and security of the citizens during the procession.

Regional Police Officer Sher Akbar Khan, Deputy Commissioner Dr Azmatullah Wazir, District Police Officer Farhan Khan, and officers of the Pakistan Army were accompanied commissioner during the visit.

The control room utilized state-of-the-art electronic monitoring through CCTV cameras to review and manage the administrative affairs of the procession.

Throughout the event, sensitive areas of the city and passageways of the mourning procession were closely monitored to prevent any potential disruptions.

To further enhance security, the main market was temporarily sealed with special blockades on inner and outer streets, as well as streets leading to the procession route.

Rigorous checks were conducted, and no unauthorized individuals were allowed to enter the procession area, guaranteeing the safety of all participants.

The citizens of Kohat expressed their gratitude for the authorities' meticulous planning and execution, which ensured a smooth and secure commemoration of the 7th Muharram Al Haram.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Police Visit Kohat Muhammad Ali Market Event All Muharram

Recent Stories

CBUAE raises base rate by 25 basis points

CBUAE raises base rate by 25 basis points

5 minutes ago
 New fires in heat-hit Greece force evacuations

New fires in heat-hit Greece force evacuations

10 minutes ago
 Russia, Egypt Have Promising Energy Projects - Put ..

Russia, Egypt Have Promising Energy Projects - Putin

10 minutes ago
 Fed Raises Rates to 22-Year High After 25-Basis Po ..

Fed Raises Rates to 22-Year High After 25-Basis Points Added

10 minutes ago
 EasyLease revenue grows by 37.5% to AED139 million ..

EasyLease revenue grows by 37.5% to AED139 million in H1 2023

20 minutes ago
 Sounds of Gunfire Heard Near Presidential Palace i ..

Sounds of Gunfire Heard Near Presidential Palace in Capital of Niger - Reports

12 minutes ago
Economic progress linked with business community's ..

Economic progress linked with business community's performance: Prime Minister M ..

12 minutes ago
 WFP unveils 5-year strategic uplift plan for AJK

WFP unveils 5-year strategic uplift plan for AJK

12 minutes ago
 Irish Singer Sinead O'Connor Dies Aged 56 - Report ..

Irish Singer Sinead O'Connor Dies Aged 56 - Reports

16 minutes ago
 NA body to summon RPO, DG FIA in IUB scandal

NA body to summon RPO, DG FIA in IUB scandal

16 minutes ago
 PAC for conducting investigation on NADRA's data l ..

PAC for conducting investigation on NADRA's data leakage issue

16 minutes ago
 People living on Hub Dam's outskirts asked to move ..

People living on Hub Dam's outskirts asked to move safer places

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan