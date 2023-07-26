7th Muharram procession concludes peacefully amid strict security measures

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Commissioner Muhammad Ali Shah of Kohat Division, on Wednesday, visited Control Room 15 to oversee the security arrangements of the 7th Muharram Procession in Kohat.

According to the commissioner's office, Ali Shah praised all the concerned authorities for the well-coordinated effort to ensure the safety and security of the citizens during the procession.

Regional Police Officer Sher Akbar Khan, Deputy Commissioner Dr Azmatullah Wazir, District Police Officer Farhan Khan, and officers of the Pakistan Army were accompanied commissioner during the visit.

The control room utilized state-of-the-art electronic monitoring through CCTV cameras to review and manage the administrative affairs of the procession.

Throughout the event, sensitive areas of the city and passageways of the mourning procession were closely monitored to prevent any potential disruptions.

To further enhance security, the main market was temporarily sealed with special blockades on inner and outer streets, as well as streets leading to the procession route.

Rigorous checks were conducted, and no unauthorized individuals were allowed to enter the procession area, guaranteeing the safety of all participants.

The citizens of Kohat expressed their gratitude for the authorities' meticulous planning and execution, which ensured a smooth and secure commemoration of the 7th Muharram Al Haram.