7th Muharram procession culminates peacefully

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :The Seventh Muharram-ul-Haram procession taken out Wednesday after Maghrib prayer from Nishtar Street, Sadiqabad culminated peacefully on Thursday early morning at Imambargh Qadeemi.

Foolproof security arrangements were finalized for the procession.

The main procession of 7th Muharram al-Haram after passing through traditional routes concluded at Qadeemi Imambargah.

More than 2500 security personnel and 210 wardens were deployed to ensure security.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani, Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations, and senior officers remained present in the field to check arrangements and brief the cops about security.

Walk-through gates were installed at the entry points of the procession, the CPO said.

The participants were allowed to join the procession after a body search.

Syed Khalid Hamdani said that cops were also deployed on the rooftops to ensure the security of the procession.

Police were utilizing all available resources to ensure foolproof security arrangements during Muharram, the CPO added.

According to a CTP spokesman, CTP had chalked out a traffic plan for the 7th Muharram procession.

210 personnel including three DSPs, 10 inspectors, 196 traffic wardens, and traffic assistants under the supervision of the Superintendent of Police were performing duties to ensure smooth traffic flow during the procession.

The route of the main procession was sealed completely. It passed through Transformer Chowk, Kuri Road, Chah Sultan, Glass Factory Chowk, Zafarul Haq Road, Leprosy Hospital, Murree Road, Committee Chowk, and Iqbal Road and reached Naya Mohallah where other small processions joined it.

The procession then passed through Naya Mohallah Chowk to Fawara Chowk, Dingi Khoi, Bansanwala Chowk, Jamia Masjid Road and culminated at Qadimi Imambargah.

Traffic diversion points were closed with barriers. During the diversions, alternative routes were provided to motorists.

Parking of any type of vehicle was banned on the routes of the mourning procession.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan said in order to facilitate citizens, information about the alternative routes was also shared on the official pages of social media and radio stations (88.6) of the traffic police.