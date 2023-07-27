Open Menu

7th Muharram Procession Culminates Peacefully

Umer Jamshaid Published July 27, 2023 | 01:50 PM

7th Muharram procession culminates peacefully

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :The Seventh Muharram-ul-Haram procession taken out Wednesday after Maghrib prayer from Nishtar Street, Sadiqabad culminated peacefully on Thursday early morning at Imambargh Qadeemi.

Foolproof security arrangements were finalized for the procession.

The main procession of 7th Muharram al-Haram after passing through traditional routes concluded at Qadeemi Imambargah.

More than 2500 security personnel and 210 wardens were deployed to ensure security.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani, Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations, and senior officers remained present in the field to check arrangements and brief the cops about security.

Walk-through gates were installed at the entry points of the procession, the CPO said.

The participants were allowed to join the procession after a body search.

Syed Khalid Hamdani said that cops were also deployed on the rooftops to ensure the security of the procession.

Police were utilizing all available resources to ensure foolproof security arrangements during Muharram, the CPO added.

According to a CTP spokesman, CTP had chalked out a traffic plan for the 7th Muharram procession.

210 personnel including three DSPs, 10 inspectors, 196 traffic wardens, and traffic assistants under the supervision of the Superintendent of Police were performing duties to ensure smooth traffic flow during the procession.

The route of the main procession was sealed completely. It passed through Transformer Chowk, Kuri Road, Chah Sultan, Glass Factory Chowk, Zafarul Haq Road, Leprosy Hospital, Murree Road, Committee Chowk, and Iqbal Road and reached Naya Mohallah where other small processions joined it.

The procession then passed through Naya Mohallah Chowk to Fawara Chowk, Dingi Khoi, Bansanwala Chowk, Jamia Masjid Road and culminated at Qadimi Imambargah.

Traffic diversion points were closed with barriers. During the diversions, alternative routes were provided to motorists.

Parking of any type of vehicle was banned on the routes of the mourning procession.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan said in order to facilitate citizens, information about the alternative routes was also shared on the official pages of social media and radio stations (88.6) of the traffic police.

Related Topics

Police Murree Social Media Road Vehicle Traffic Sadiqabad Prayer Mosque All From Muharram

Recent Stories

Sri Lanka in trouble as Nauman takes four wickets

Sri Lanka in trouble as Nauman takes four wickets

7 minutes ago
 Emirates Welcomes Air Canada to Terminal 3 at Duba ..

Emirates Welcomes Air Canada to Terminal 3 at Dubai International

15 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler mourns passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed ..

UAQ Ruler mourns passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

54 minutes ago
 China extends Pakistan's loan, amounting to $2.4b, ..

China extends Pakistan's loan, amounting to $2.4b, says Dar

1 hour ago
 PML-N, PPP huddle in Dubai to discuss caretaker se ..

PML-N, PPP huddle in Dubai to discuss caretaker setup

2 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns provocative remarks of Indian De ..

Pakistan condemns provocative remarks of Indian Defence Minister

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 July 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 July 2023

5 hours ago
 UAE President mourns passing of Saeed bin Zayed, t ..

UAE President mourns passing of Saeed bin Zayed, three days of mourning announce ..

9 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets UN-appointed Special Coor ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets UN-appointed Special Coordinator for Independent Assess ..

13 hours ago
 24 killed in Senegal bus crash

24 killed in Senegal bus crash

14 hours ago
 PML-N party workers call on Governor Punjab Muhamm ..

PML-N party workers call on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan