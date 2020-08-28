7th Muharram procession held amid tight security

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :The mourning procession of seventh Muharram ul Haram, which started here on Thursday night, concluded peacefully after passing through its traditional route amid tight security on Friday morning.

The procession started from Sadiqabad at 9.00 p.m. and culminated at fajr prayers at Qadeemi Imambargah via Rawal Road, Raja Zafarul Haq Road, Committee Chowk and Raja Bazaar.

Other processions joined the main procession at different points. The district administration and police closed all the roads with containers. Streets were also closed with barbed wires.

Police and Rangers were deployed to avoid any untoward situation. City Police Officer, Rawalpindi monitored the security situation.

As many as 1552 cops and 280 volunteers provided security cover to procession of seventh Muharram besides enhanced number of Traffic Wardens deployed on city roads to regulate traffic load.

City Traffic Police (CTP) had devised a traffic plan for longest mourning procession of the city, taken out from Sadiqabad.

According to a police spokesman, strict monitoring of the procession was conducted as Close Circuit Television (CCTV) Cameras had been installed at the route the procession.

Total 52 processions were taken out including nine of category A, 15 of B and 28 of C in Rawalpindi district.

1552 cops under the supervision of 24 Inspectors, 57 Sub-Inspectors, 100 Assistant Sub-Inspectors and 280 volunteers were deployed to ensure foolproof security of the mourners.

Mourners were only allowed to join the procession from different entry points. Quick Response Force was also deployed for the protection of the mourners. Special contingents of commandos and police officials were also deployed on sensitive points.

Walk through gates were installed for main mourning procession, he said adding, police officials used metal detectors along with private guards of the Imam Bargahs and mourning procession managements.

Special checking of the route of the procession was completed before start of the procession and bomb disposal squad cleared the route.

According to Duty Officer CTP, Headquarter Muhammad Waseem, a comprehensive traffic plan had been formulated to secure the route and facilitate citizens.

He said, parking of vehicles and motorcycles was banned along the route while all traffic proceeding towards the route of procession was diverted to other routes.

He said, 134 Traffic Wardens, 41 Traffic Assistants under the supervision of three Deputy Superintendents of Police and seven Inspectors were deployed in the city to keep traffic flow smooth.

A control room had also been set up at Traffic Headquarters to monitor the situation, he added.

Muhammad Wasim said mourning procession of seventh Muharram appeared from Sadiqabad and after passing through Transformer Chowk, Sadiqabad, Kuri Road, Ali Road, Chah Sultan, Glass Factory, Dhoke Hukamdad, Zafar-ul-Haq Road, Murree Road, Committee Chowk, Fawara Chowk, Raja Bazaar, Dingi Khoei, Jamia Masjid Road culminated at Imambargah Qadeemi.

In order to provide security to the mourning procession, the traffic coming from Haji Chowk, Kuri Road, Chirah Road, Sadiqabad, ASF Headquarters, Gulistan Cinema, NBP Murree Road, Kohati Bazaar, Zafar-ul-Haq Road, Glass Factory, Dhoke Hukamdad, Mochi Bazaar, Himalton Chowk, Bansanwala Chowk, Purana Qila, Pull Shah Nazar, Pir Choha Road, Banni Chowk, Roshan Bakery Chowk was diverted to alternative routes.