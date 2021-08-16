UrduPoint.com

7th Muharram Processions Taken Out Peacefully In KP

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 05:10 PM

7th Muharram processions taken out peacefully in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :The devotees and mourners in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday arranged Majalis and took out processions of 7th Muharram in Peshawar, DI Khan, Kohat and other cities in memory of martyrs of Karbala.

The Ulema highlighted the purpose of the supreme sacrifices rendered by the family members of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and their accomplices against tyranny of the oppressors.

Later, the mourners carried out processions from traditional routes and paid tributes to martyrs of Karbala. The participants of the processions were carrying flags in memory of Hazart Abbas (AS) who was the brother of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and flag-bearer of His fleet.

On the way of processions, the devotees arranged special arrangements of free drinking water, beverages, juices and food stuff for the mourners and other people.

In Peshawar, the procession of 7th Muharram was taken out from Imambargha Syed Alam Shah Jafferi which after passing through Kochi bazar, Chowk Shahbaz, Qissa Khawani Bazar and Mohalla Jhangi culminated at Kohati gate.

In district DI Khan, the mourning procession was taken out from Lato Faqeer mosque which ended at Imam Bargha Haider Shah Shirazi after passing through its traditional routes.

The organizers of the processions and Majalis along with district administrations strictly observed COVID SOPs by the mourners and devotees while police and law enforcing agencies provided foolproof security to the processions.

At the end of the Majalis and processions, the participants offered special prayers for the security and solidarity of the motherland.

