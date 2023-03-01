UrduPoint.com

7th National Census Started In Bahawalpur

Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2023 | 06:40 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :The seventh national census started in Bahawalpur district today. Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa inaugurated the first digital census in Satellite Town area. Statistics Officer Riaz Ahmed, Additional Commissioner Coordination Faisal Atta, and other relevant officers were present on this occasion.

Deputy Commissioner directed that all matters of the digital census should be done properly and the concerned officers and staff should perform their responsibilities with dedication. Chief Statistics Officer Riyaz Ahmad said that this is the first digital census being conducted through tabs. He said that the first four days will be the listing work. The buildings will be numbered and some basic information will be acquired including the name of the head of the household, his mobile phone number, and the domestic economic activities of the household.

More Stories From Pakistan

