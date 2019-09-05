UrduPoint.com
7th Pak China Business Forum And Industrial Expo Concludes

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 12:00 AM

7th Pak China Business Forum and Industrial Expo concludes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :A three-day 7th Pak China business Forum and Industrial Expo concluded at Expo Centre, here on Wednesday.

More than 150 Pakistani and Chinese companies set up stalls in the expo while Business to Business (B2B) meetings, conferences and sessions on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) were also held.

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Regional Chairman Abdul Rauf Mukhtar speaking on the occasion said that CPEC project would help China and Pakistan in developing more strong bilateral relations.

COMSATS University, Lahore Campus, Director Prof Dr Qaiser Abbas said that industrialists of Pakistan should benefit from the modernization which took place in China's industrial sector.

He said the event would also provide platform for necessary brainstorming and capacity-building for increased interaction between Chinese and Pakistani entrepreneurs, businessmen, and academia with more compatible skills and expertise.

It is pertinent to mention here that the expo was jointly organized by COMSATS University, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and Everest International Expo.

