7th Pak-China Business Forum - Industrial Expo 2019 opens

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) : Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday inaugurated the three-day 7th Pak-China Business Forum-Industrial Expo 2019 (PCBF-IE), jointly organised by Comsats University, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and Everest International Expo here at Expo Centre on Monday.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, which was also participated by more than 400 Chinese businessmen and entertainers, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that China had always provided support and assistance to Pakistan's economic and social development.

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project had transformed ties between the two countries into economic cooperation, he said and added that there were vast opportunities of investment in solar power sector in the country. He invited Chinese investors to establish manufacturing plants of solar power products.

The federal minister said that friendship of Pakistan and China was taller than Himalayas and deeper than oceans. He said, "We hope Chinese will benefit from the opportunities that we provide them here by making huge investments in Pakistan, especially in renewable energy projects." Later, talking to the media, Fawad Chaudhry said that Kashmir had been turned into a jail by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the freedom struggle of Kashmiris would definitely bear fruit. He mentioned that Muslims in Assam had been stripped of their citizenship and they had started raising voice against Modi, while Sikh community was also not willing to stay with India, and India's economy was fast deteriorating due to Narendra Modi's policies.

Chinese Cousul General Long Dingbin, FPCCI Regional Chairman Abdul Rauf Mukhtar, Rector Comsats University Prof Dr Raheel Qamar and Director Comsats University, Lahore Campus Prof Dr Qaiser Abbas, Chairman Everest International Expo Wang Zihai also spoke.

Prof Dr Raheel Qamar said, "Many opportunities available in Pakistan for the young graduates; however, we need to polish their skills. The PCBF-IE aimed at attracting huge investments and developing new industries for the youth." FPCCI Regional Chairman Abdul Rauf Mukhtar said that the show would provide assistance like match-making, video conferencing, B2B (Business to Business) meetings and more to help enhance bilateral relationship and collaboration between the people of two countries.

Everest International Expo Chairman Wang Zihai said that main objective of the business forum was to explore the untapped market of China and Pakistan keeping in view the latest trends of the business and technology in every industry. He hoped that event would also grab foreign investments resulting in global connectivity and enhanced job opportunities.

Comsats University Lahore Campus Director Prof Dr Qaiser Abbas said that event would also provide a platform for necessary brainstorming and capacity-building for increased interaction between Chinese and Pakistani entrepreneurs, businessmen, and academia with more compatible skills and expertise.