7th Pakistan-KSA Bilateral Defence Industrial Forum Held At Riyadh

Sumaira FH Published October 12, 2024 | 08:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) The 7th meeting of Pakistan-KSA Bilateral Defence Industrial Forum was held at Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on October 10th 24, where Pakistan tri services delegation was led by Chief of General Staff (CGS), Lieutenant General Muhammad Avais Dastgir, whereas, Assistant Defence Minister, Engr Talal Bin Abdullah Al Otaibi led the Saudi Arabian side.

During the meeting, the CGS affirmed Pakistan’s continuing support towards capacity building of Royal Saudi Defence Forces, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The dignitary from the KSA acknowledged Pakistan’s achievements and sacrifices in war against terrorism and its valuable contributions towards regional peace and stability.

The forum discussed challenges to global and regional security and their implications on Defence Forces.

The forum noted that rapid advancements in modern technologies necessitated further enhancing defence industrial cooperation in critical capabilities between the two brotherly countries. In this context, progress of ongoing areas of collaboration was reviewed while new areas of collaboration were also agreed.

