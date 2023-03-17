'7th Population and Household Census' reviewed in Dera division

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Nisar Ahmad on Friday chaired a meeting to review progress of ongoing '7th Population and Household Census' in three districts.

The districts include Dera Ismail Khan, Tank and South Waziristan.

Deputy Commission (DCs) of these districts, District Police Officer(DPO) Dera Ismail Khan Abdul Rauf Babar, Chief Statistical Officer Ehsanul Haq and other relevant officials attended the meeting.

Chief Statistical Officer briefed the meeting about progress, security issues and other matters pertaining to the ongoing first ever digital census.

He said that the first phase had been completed and entered in to its second phase on March 16.

The second phase would be continued till April 1.

The commissioner informed the meeting that the security of census teams should be ensured so that they would fearlessly and effectively perform their duty.

He also appealed the people to cooperate with the teams by providing accurate data which would play a key role in development plans.