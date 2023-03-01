7th population census to continue till April 7

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Like other parts of the country, the seventh population and housing census and first digital self-enumeration has started across the province and will continue till April 7.

The Department of education, Police, Pak Armed Force, and Statistics Bureau would conduct the national census while people could also count themselves in the census by using the option of self-enumeration.

Self-enumeration is a new concept that gives every resident the option to count themselves in the census. Any household member can register all members of the family who live and eat together as a Household.

According to Statistic Bureau, hostels, jails, Madrasah, rehabilitation centers, orphans, and old houses would be considered collective households and could not be able to avail the facility of self-enumeration.

All the Divisional Commissioners, being chairman of the Divisional Census Committee, were supervising the census and would ensure mutual coordination among the line departments besides monitoring the daily reports.

Under the digital census, the Peshawar division had been divided into eight circles where the relevant staff would visit door-to-door and verify the details of each household.