7th radiology conference held

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) on Sunday conducted 7th radiology conference here at PMA house.

As many as 33 postgraduate radiologists from city hospitals including Mayo Hospital, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Jinnah Hospital, General Hospital, Social Security Hospital and Lady Walington Hospital participated in the conference.

Prof Solat Sarfraz from Sheikh Zayd Hospital and Prof Iqbal Hussain Dogar from Children Hospital delivered lectures during different sessions of conference.

PMA President Dr Ashraf Nizami along with other office bearers distributed certificate after the concluding session.