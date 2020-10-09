UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

7th Session Of Child Abuse Campaign Held

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 04:26 PM

7th session of child abuse campaign held

Director General (IC) Ministry of Human Rights Hassan Ali Mangi on Friday said the society should follow the guidelines and teachings of Islam in order to treat children with love and car

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Director General (IC) Ministry of Human Rights Hassan Ali Mangi on Friday said the society should follow the guidelines and teachings of islam in order to treat children with love and care.

Addressing a seminar on the 7th session of campaign against child abuse here at Sabzi Mandi area and I-9, he highlighted the child rights and preventive measures as how to protect children from child abuse.

He said that the parents, society and the government should play their vital role to provide a safe environment for the growth of children.

Participants were enlightened to encourage children to speak out whenever they feel uncomfortable with anyone whether it's the peer, family or someone at school, he added.

On the occasion, the participant were briefed about newly passed bill of domestic labour under schedule 1 of the Employment of Children Act 1991.

The participants were encouraged to report cases on any kind of Child Abuse on the Ministry's helpline 1099 which is easily accessible to everyone.

Related Topics

Family From Government Labour Employment Love

Recent Stories

PM’s move to take industrialists into confidence ..

38 seconds ago

TikTok has been banned in Pakistan

2 minutes ago

Pakistan successfully overcomes locusts' challenge ..

3 minutes ago

FBISE to conduct HSSC Special Exams from Oct 15

3 minutes ago

People's problems will be resolved at doorsteps: D ..

3 minutes ago

S.African panel orders ex-leader Zuma to testify i ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.