- Home
- Pakistan
- 7th spell of devastating rains hits parts of AJK claiming at least a dozen of human lives paralyzin ..
7th Spell Of Devastating Rains Hits Parts Of AJK Claiming At Least A Dozen Of Human Lives Paralyzing
Umer Jamshaid Published August 16, 2025 | 07:10 PM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 16th Aug, 2025) The 7th spell of heavy monsoon rains badly various parts of Azad Jammu Kashmir, mostly upper reaches of the mountainoud state, particularly Neelum Valley and plains of Bhimbher district of Mirpur division badly hit the daily life after these areas lashed with torrential rains which played havoc in various areas causing loss of at least a dozen of human lives besides huge material loss.
AJK State government has again warned the public not to travel to the mountainous areas unnecessarily. Rescue operations are in progress in devastating rains hit area, SDMA sources told APP Saturday.
As,reported earlier that in the worst rains hit top mountainous Neelum valley's Ratti Gali Base Camp, at least 800 tourists trapped following heavy land sliding since the area,is considered to be the most affected by the natural disaster is the Neelum Valley, where 800 tourists at Ratti Gali Base Camp were reportedly stuck in dire straits.
Landslides and overflowing rivers have completely blocked the main and link roads, according to the tourists besides locals: “We have fallen trapped in the Ratti Gali base camp for several hours, where food and drink items shortage was reported, the cold was increasing and there was no safe way out, according to the stranded tourists waiting for their safe evacuation.
In the same devastating rains hit Neelum Valley, the famous Ibex Cottage Guest Gouse and bridge near Kundal Shahi were swept away in the sharp flood currents, where Kattan bridge and rest house completely destroyed leaving hundreds of thr tourists stranded in Ratti Gali besides badly affecting the daily life of local population.
In other rains disasters reported in the state's metropolis' district six members of the same family died in a cloudburst in Sarli Sacha mid last night of Wednesday and Thursday.
In Sidhanoti district, one woman died whereas 20 houses caved in and 3 bridges washed away following the torrential devastating rains in the district.
According to the Meteorological experts' warning, the frequent cloudbursts and flash floods in Azad Jammu Kashmir were the direct result of the climate change.
The weather experts continued that sudden heavy rain in the mountainous region destroys the entire area in a few minutes.
Besides unplanned, unlawful constructions close to the seasonal streams besides riverside hotels and bridges become the first targets of the overflowing the flooded rivers and nullahs, they observed.
According to the AJK state Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) and Rescue 1122, a large-scale rescue operation were in progress in the torrential rains hit parts of the region.
Army personnel and helicopters have also been called in to evacuate stranded tourists.
And the State government has advised the public not to travel to the mountainous areas unnecessarily.
"This tragedy is not just a statistic—it is the loss of mothers’ sons, sisters’ brothers, and families’ lights that have gone out. And tourists who came for fun are now fighting to save lives", a local journalist from Neelam Valley Khawaja Shahid Iqbal observed while talking to this APP AJK Correspondent on Friday.
For immediate rescue and relief, the affectees may contact the emergency numbers of: SDMA: 05822-921643, Rescue 1122: 1122 and Police emergency: 15
And various parts of Mirpur district are also in the grip of heavy rains since the wee hours Friday breaking the hot spell to a greater extent besides turning various low-lying areas into ponds and seasonal nullahs flooded with rain water.
The rains affected the electricity, roads and telecommunication system in certain various areas of the Mirpur division comprising Kotli, Mirpur and Bhimbher districts, according to the reports.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
UAE condemns terrorist attack in northern Pakistan
European leaders welcome President Trump’s efforts to end war in Ukraine
MBZUAI begins new academic year with largest-ever cohort of over 400 students
Ports in Oman see growth in handling containers
Synergy Group Records 15 Wins at Dragons of Pakistan 2025 Awards
Ukrainian President says he will meet Trump Monday
Al Wakrah wins UAE President’s Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses in Spain
Power Slap 16: Wolverine vs. Klingbeil set for Abu Dhabi Showdown Week on Octobe ..
Eight Palestinian civilians killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza
Pakistan: Over 320 dead in 48 hours after heavy rains trigger flash floods
Alaska Summit: Trump says meeting with Putin 'very profound'
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 August 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab Emergency Service responded to 21 road traffic accidents across Chiniot6 minutes ago
-
Traffic police organized awareness workshop in Kohat6 minutes ago
-
7th spell of devastating rains hits parts of AJK claiming at least a dozen of human lives paralyzin ..6 minutes ago
-
ATH declares emergency after severe weather in region6 minutes ago
-
Tarar thanks Party leadership for NA-66 nomination of Bilal Farooq Tarar16 minutes ago
-
RPO Dera pays surprise visit to Tank district16 minutes ago
-
CM express grief over losses in rains, floods16 minutes ago
-
RPO Faisalabad visited Chiniot district.16 minutes ago
-
AC pays surprise visit to RHC Barana16 minutes ago
-
Police bust four-member street criminals gang in Wah26 minutes ago
-
Torrential rains predicted across country as monsoon activity intensifies from August 1726 minutes ago
-
Senator Rubina Khalid visits Abbottabad Office, vows to strengthen women’s empowerment26 minutes ago