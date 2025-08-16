7th spell of devastating rains hits parts of AJK claiming at least a dozen of human lives paralyzing

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 16th Aug, 2025) The 7th spell of heavy monsoon rains badly various parts of Azad Jammu Kashmir, mostly upper reaches of the mountainoud state, particularly Neelum Valley and plains of Bhimbher district of Mirpur division badly hit the daily life after these areas lashed with torrential rains which played havoc in various areas causing loss of at least a dozen of human lives besides huge material loss.

AJK State government has again warned the public not to travel to the mountainous areas unnecessarily. Rescue operations are in progress in devastating rains hit area, SDMA sources told APP Saturday.

As,reported earlier that in the worst rains hit top mountainous Neelum valley's Ratti Gali Base Camp, at least 800 tourists trapped following heavy land sliding since the area,is considered to be the most affected by the natural disaster is the Neelum Valley, where 800 tourists at Ratti Gali Base Camp were reportedly stuck in dire straits.

Landslides and overflowing rivers have completely blocked the main and link roads, according to the tourists besides locals: “We have fallen trapped in the Ratti Gali base camp for several hours, where food and drink items shortage was reported, the cold was increasing and there was no safe way out, according to the stranded tourists waiting for their safe evacuation.

In the same devastating rains hit Neelum Valley, the famous Ibex Cottage Guest Gouse and bridge near Kundal Shahi were swept away in the sharp flood currents, where Kattan bridge and rest house completely destroyed leaving hundreds of thr tourists stranded in Ratti Gali besides badly affecting the daily life of local population.

In other rains disasters reported in the state's metropolis' district six members of the same family died in a cloudburst in Sarli Sacha mid last night of Wednesday and Thursday.

In Sidhanoti district, one woman died whereas 20 houses caved in and 3 bridges washed away following the torrential devastating rains in the district.

According to the Meteorological experts' warning, the frequent cloudbursts and flash floods in Azad Jammu Kashmir were the direct result of the climate change.

The weather experts continued that sudden heavy rain in the mountainous region destroys the entire area in a few minutes.

Besides unplanned, unlawful constructions close to the seasonal streams besides riverside hotels and bridges become the first targets of the overflowing the flooded rivers and nullahs, they observed.

According to the AJK state Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) and Rescue 1122, a large-scale rescue operation were in progress in the torrential rains hit parts of the region.

Army personnel and helicopters have also been called in to evacuate stranded tourists.

And the State government has advised the public not to travel to the mountainous areas unnecessarily.

"This tragedy is not just a statistic—it is the loss of mothers’ sons, sisters’ brothers, and families’ lights that have gone out. And tourists who came for fun are now fighting to save lives", a local journalist from Neelam Valley Khawaja Shahid Iqbal observed while talking to this APP AJK Correspondent on Friday.

For immediate rescue and relief, the affectees may contact the emergency numbers of: SDMA: 05822-921643, Rescue 1122: 1122 and Police emergency: 15

And various parts of Mirpur district are also in the grip of heavy rains since the wee hours Friday breaking the hot spell to a greater extent besides turning various low-lying areas into ponds and seasonal nullahs flooded with rain water.

The rains affected the electricity, roads and telecommunication system in certain various areas of the Mirpur division comprising Kotli, Mirpur and Bhimbher districts, according to the reports.

