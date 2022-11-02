UrduPoint.com

7th Thal Desert Jeep Rally Registration To Close On Nov 7

Muhammad Irfan Published November 02, 2022 | 12:40 PM

7th Thal Desert Jeep Rally registration to close on Nov 7

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :The registration of racers for participation in the 7th Thal Desert Jeep Rally organised by the Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) is underway and will close by November 7 (Monday).

Regional Manager TDCP Multan, Muhammad Ashar Iqbal, while talking to APP here on Wednesday said that there would be 100 to 105 racers in the rally as the registration process was underway at TDCP Lahore, Bahawalpur and Multan offices.

The TDCP official further informed that the inspection of the route of the rally had been completed as 195 kilometres track was set for the rally passing through two districts Muzaffargarh and Layyah.

The starting point for the rally is Changa Manga Head Muhammad Wala and the mid-break of the track is Chobara Tehsil Layyah.

He said that the marking of the route would be made "two days prior to the start" of the rally.

The tenders regarding arrangements for the Thal Jeep rally, including generators, lunch boxes, vehicles and others would be opened on November 14 in Multan.

Ashar Iqbal said that "foolproof security arrangements" would be ensured during the rally as deputy commissioners of Muzaffargarh and Layyah districts had given their assurance in that regard.

He said that the complaints of the citizens regarding rally arrangements were being resolved and hoped that the citizens would enjoy the event.

It is pertinent to mention here that the 7th Thal Desert Jeep rally is scheduled from November 17 to 20.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Punjab Vehicles Manga Bahawalpur Muzaffargarh November Event From Jeep

Recent Stories

Representative from UniLaSalle France visits UVAS

Representative from UniLaSalle France visits UVAS

20 minutes ago
 UVAS committee to guide students for Fulbright Sch ..

UVAS committee to guide students for Fulbright Scholarships

20 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 35 Bangladesh Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 35 Bangladesh Vs. India

25 minutes ago
 Emirates Boarding Pass Unlocks Hundreds of Offers ..

Emirates Boarding Pass Unlocks Hundreds of Offers in Dubai this Winter

28 minutes ago
 Faisal Town Serving the Nation

Faisal Town Serving the Nation

33 minutes ago
 FO rejects Russian Senator Igor Morozov's statemen ..

FO rejects Russian Senator Igor Morozov's statement

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.