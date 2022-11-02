7th Thal Desert Jeep Rally registration to close on Nov 7

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :The registration of racers for participation in the 7th Thal Desert Jeep Rally organised by the Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) is underway and will close by November 7 (Monday).

Regional Manager TDCP Multan, Muhammad Ashar Iqbal, while talking to APP here on Wednesday said that there would be 100 to 105 racers in the rally as the registration process was underway at TDCP Lahore, Bahawalpur and Multan offices.

The TDCP official further informed that the inspection of the route of the rally had been completed as 195 kilometres track was set for the rally passing through two districts Muzaffargarh and Layyah.

The starting point for the rally is Changa Manga Head Muhammad Wala and the mid-break of the track is Chobara Tehsil Layyah.

He said that the marking of the route would be made "two days prior to the start" of the rally.

The tenders regarding arrangements for the Thal Jeep rally, including generators, lunch boxes, vehicles and others would be opened on November 14 in Multan.

Ashar Iqbal said that "foolproof security arrangements" would be ensured during the rally as deputy commissioners of Muzaffargarh and Layyah districts had given their assurance in that regard.

He said that the complaints of the citizens regarding rally arrangements were being resolved and hoped that the citizens would enjoy the event.

It is pertinent to mention here that the 7th Thal Desert Jeep rally is scheduled from November 17 to 20.